Billy Joel's New Daughter Remy Anne Is A Chip Off The Old Piano Man

She arrived on Sunday to make the musician a father again at age 68.

By Ron Dicker

She’s got a way about her

Music icon Billy Joel became a father again at age 68, when his wife Alexis delivered their second daughter, Remy Anne, in New York, People reported on Monday.

Remy Anne weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces after being born Sunday night. “Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled,” said a caption on Joel’s Instagram.

Billy Joel might want to sing a song about this cutie. Remy Anne was born on Sunday.

Remy Anne seemed to arrive sooner than expected. “We are due next month,” Joel said in a newspaper interview last week. A rep confirmed the time frame with HuffPost.

Joel has a 2-year-old daughter with Alexis named Della Rose, and a 31-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

Joel and his oldest daughter were at Alexis’ side during the delivery, the Instagram noted.

Here are the two parents before they had either of their children, back in 2014.

