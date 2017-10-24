Music icon Billy Joel became a father again at age 68, when his wife Alexis delivered their second daughter, Remy Anne, in New York, People reported on Monday.
Remy Anne weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces after being born Sunday night. “Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled,” said a caption on Joel’s Instagram.
Remy Anne seemed to arrive sooner than expected. “We are due next month,” Joel said in a newspaper interview last week. A rep confirmed the time frame with HuffPost.
Joel has a 2-year-old daughter with Alexis named Della Rose, and a 31-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.
Joel and his oldest daughter were at Alexis’ side during the delivery, the Instagram noted.
