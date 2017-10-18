Billy Joel To Become A Dad For The Third Time At Age 68

Congratulations are in order for Billy Joel and his wife, Alexis Joel. The couple is expecting their second child together.

The “Piano Man” singer, 68, confirmed the news in an interview with The Belfast Telegraph, published on Saturday, saying, “We are due next month.” A rep for the musician confirmed the timeframe to HuffPost on Wednesday.

Billy and Alexis have been together since 2009 and got married in the summer of 2015. They are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Della Rose. Billy is also father to 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel with ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

Just before the couple welcomed Della in 2015, Billy opened up about becoming a father in his 60s in an interview with UPI.

“Pretty wild, huh?” he said at the time. “I’ve still got the mojo. I’m excited!”

“I’m gonna spend a lot of time with this kid,” he said. “I was thinking about that. I’m probably going to be able to spend more time with this kid than most people are able to spend with their children, because I don’t have a regular job. I could be a stay-at-home dad for as long as I can stay alive.”