Something Legitimately Funny Happened During A Boring House Hearing

The House Energy and Commerce Committee’s hearing with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Wednesday was a snooze.

Republican after Republican repetitively stated that they didn’t believe Dorsey’s denials that his social media company was biased against conservatives. That was until Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.) used his skills as a professional auctioneer to shut down an alt-right protester who interrupted the hearing.

Laura Loomer, an alt-right activist, stood up with her cell phone in hand to shout about being shadow-banned by Twitter a little more than an hour into the hearing. As she began to cry for President Donald Trump to stop Twitter from censoring conservatives before the midterm elections, Long asked, “What’s she saying? I can’t understand her?”

He then proceeded to launch into an improvised auction of Loomer’s cell phone.

