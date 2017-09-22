Rabbit Sets World Record For Dunking Basketballs

A rabbit that dunks basketballs? That’s pretty impressive even if you don’t carrot all for sports.

Bini the Bunny, a 5-year-old Holland Lop rabbit, has been trained to dunk basketballs by owner Shai Asor. He was recently honored with a Guinness World Record for “Most Basketball Slam Dunks In One Minute By A Rabbit.”

And what is that world record? Seven dunks in one minute ― a hare-raising achievement.