Rabbit Sets World Record For Dunking Basketballs

A rabbit that dunks basketballs? That’s pretty impressive even if you don’t carrot all for sports.
Bini the Bunny, a 5-year-old Holland Lop rabbit, has been trained to dunk basketballs by owner Shai Asor. He was recently honored with a Guinness World Record for “Most Basketball Slam Dunks In One Minute By A Rabbit.”
And what is that world record? Seven dunks in one minute ― a hare-raising achievement.
Bini doesn’t confine his talents to the basketball court. He can also paint, comb hair, play arcade games and even vacuum up his own poop, according to the Metro.
