Bitcoin IRAs Worth Risking Your Retirement?

Bitcoin has had impressive returns in 2017 and it remains a highly volatile asset. But volatility is a flawed measure of risk according to Investopedia.com.

“While it is true that a more volatile stock or bond exposes the owner to a wider range of possible outcomes, it doesn’t necessarily impact the likelihood of those outcomes. In many respects, volatility is more like the turbulence a passenger experiences on an airplane – unpleasant, perhaps, but not really bearing much relationship to the likelihood of a crash.”

Bitcoin may be volatile, but this is no indication of a market crash and, in fact, the risk/reward ratio may be highly favorable.

Risk vs Reward

Risk is fundamental to investing. Many investors compare expected returns on an investment using the risk vs reward ratio. It is generally true that the higher the risk the higher the reward and on the other hand the lower risk the lower the reward.

When one invests in a low-risk investment, it is unlikely that they will lose money, but it is also unlikely that they will benefit with a large reward soon after investing. If you only choose low-risk investments for your portfolio, it may take you a lifetime to earn a substantial profit. On the opposite end of the spectrum high-risk investments can reward the risk-takers very well and rather quickly, taking more risk is associated with a higher expected return. Wins and losses are all part of the investment game.

In order to reach your financial goals, you must create a diverse portfolio. This involves choosing both high- and low-risk investments. Diversification helps reduce risk and maximize safer earnings.

Bitcoin is a new asset for investors to diversify their portfolios. Although it is one of the riskier investments in today’s world, it has a lot of room to grow and only represents a fraction of other financial assets.

Bitcoin in Perspective

New Government Regulations For Bitcoin

Just last week CME Group announced its plans to launch Bitcoin futures at the end of 2017 pending all regulatory review periods. CME Group is a leading marketplace for derivatives managing 3 billion contracts worth about $1 quadrillion annually and their entry into the space marks a significant regulation milestone for cryptocurrencies.

Their news also follows the SEC’s attempt to crackdown on ICOs. ICOs are unregulated methods of raising funds for start ups and they have become increasingly popular, often raising tens of millions of dollars overnight. The SEC is looking at ICOs as securities and, as many scams and lawsuits are beginning to proliferate in the space, many are expecting the SEC to announce new regulations very soon.

Analysts believe the government’s increased regulation and oversight of digital currencies will reduce the risk and volatility, thus enticing larger institutional investors and financial firms to jump into the space.

New Opportunities Are Creating Substantial Gains

Investing in digital currency in channels outside of cash purchases has been increasing, including adding Bitcoins to an individual’s retirement account.

The leading company in the space is BitcoinIRA.com and their COO, Chris Kline, stated in an interview with Huffington Post, that demand for Bitcoin’s in an IRA has “exploded.” He adds that their customers were seeing incredible return this year as a result of the increased price.

Bitcoin has increased 600% in 2017 alone and many alternative cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum and Litecoin, have seen similar extraordinary gains.