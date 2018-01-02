Bitcoin is a social revolution

(This post might be best read after first reading the beginning portion of my last post about what bitcoin is)

We’ve all learned about the tragedy of the commons — an economic theorization of a situation in which rationally self-interested individuals deplete, and eventually ruin, a shared-resource system thus reducing the long-term benefit of that system for the collective. Everyone ends up worse off when individuals are selfish. The tragedy of the commons highlights an unavoidably disadvantageous characteristic of human nature: we tend to neglect the long term. Humans are instinctively competitive, so much so that when we rush to maximize our short-term benefits, we become woefully myopic to the long-term effects of our immediate actions. Cooperation involves investing time and resources into tasks that are not germane to the main goal. Humans are plagued by an intrinsic fallacy that conditions them to believe if they are not directly working to consume a good, they are worse off than others who are. This leads to a “race to the bottom” scenario in which individuals compete to consume, often times more than they need or can even practically utilize, and eventually everyone loses.

Imagine a scenario in which the entire global supply of water is concentrated in one location. If we accept the notion that actors are rationally self-interested, then we can expect that actors will compete to obtain as much water as possible for themselves and within short time, all of the world's water will be consumed and that resource will be ruined. This is because the individual consumption incentive is greater than the depletion disincentive (i.e. the benefit for any one individual to take an extra bucket of water is +1, but the cost of depleting the supply by one bucket is less than -1 since that cost is bore by all actors, not just the individual).

Consequently, governments and institutions arose partly to enforce regulation and establish constraints that would minimize excessive depletion of shared resources. In government, authority and trust is centralized. Though governments may arrive at laws and regulations through a consensus method, the rules they establish are central to society -- everyone must follow the rules and there are penalties for disobedience.

Now try to imagine a scenario in which the type of collective action problem associated with a shared-resource environment is remedied without the use of central actors. In order to do this without central authorities, the cost of depletion to the individual has to be artificially raised to be more proportionate with the gain of consumption. There also has to be dynamic that prevents actors from circumventing the conventions used to raise these costs. This is the social paradigm Bitcoin is trying to establish.

Bitcoin — technology tackles social science

The global supply of bitcoin is locked behind a wall of mathematics. To activate some bitcoin for use (in other words, to spend bitcoin), an amount of work is required. The difficulty of this work is designed to ensure the bitcoin network progresses and is not rapidly depleted or ruined by selfish actors. If these limitations were lifted, the entire supply of bitcoin would be mined very quickly and global demand for bitcoin would either skyrocket or plummet, rendering it practically useless in either case.

The artificial work prevents collapse and abuse. The validation of that work through a consensus-method (i.e. through a blockchain) is what allows bitcoin to self-enforce the rules of the game. It prevents actors from circumventing constraints without using a central authority. Miners can still try to cheat the system, but the risk of discovery is high, and that incentivizes them to behave honestly.

Bitcoin's ingenious combination is a sacrifice dressed as a solution. It also precludes bitcoin as an efficient medium of exchange for the same reasons a cow, a bar of gold or a barrel of oil are not suitable media of exchange -- on top of the work required to obtain it, additional work is required to spend it. For instance, with a cow, the owner may have to extract milk or meat before he can exchange for other goods. This requires time and effort and cannot be done immediately upon command. For Bitcoin, once it's obtained, the owner has to solve a mathematical puzzle in order to spend it (or pay someone else to solve it for him). Bitcoin consciously designs this to be a time and resource intensive task which similarly prohibits it from being done immediately upon instruction. Segregated witnesses, lightening networks or other layered technologies may help reduce transaction confirmation time and fees, but they will never be able to circumvent the nature of the limitation introduced by collective, decentralized cooperation.