Bitcoin: Up, Down, Split

Bitcoin is Up

In 2013, Bitcoin was doing well. Its value had risen to $1,242.00, making it almost as valuable as gold. There was a great deal of speculation as to why it was trading so well, including allegations that it was due to its value as currency on the Dark Web, that shady underpass of the Information Highway. Others suggested that it was because several world currencies were struggling and financial institutions in certain countries were freezing accounts and placing restrictions on transactions.

Bitcoin is Down

February 2014 made sad headlines for Bitcoin. Its primary exchange server, Mt. Gox was hacked. If you follow digital coinage, sometimes known as cryptocurrency, this is not news to you. But for the sake of people who do not keep track of All Things Internet, an explanation is deserved. The hackers made off with 850,000 bitcoins, valued at $450 million, as well as $27,000 in conventional currency. During the investigation, the CEO of Mt. Gox was jailed for a time, although he was later cleared of wrong-doing. This was a massive blow for Bitcoin. Its value per unit fell to the mid-$300’s – a sad distance from its 2013 value.

Bitcoin Rallies

In 2015, Bitcoin rallied, and its value began to climb again. By December, it was again ranked as the best-performing currency, worldwide. This might have been, in part, by acceptance from PayPal and Microsoft, two big players in the Internet finance arena. Financial woes in Greece, with frozen bank accounts and assets, and huge difficulty trading and doing business, might have contributed a small part, although solid evidence doesn’t necessarily bear out that theory. As 2016 ended, Bitcoin remained the top-ranking currency, despite the emergence of other digital currencies. By January of 2017, its value was again approaching the $1,000 mark.

Good News, Bad News

Although its performance on the financial market was excellent, Bitcoin was experiencing internal problems that stemmed, in part, from its amazing success. The way Bitcoin is/was set up to work is that all transactions are recorded in a sort of open ledger, called a Blockchain. Individuals, known as bitcoin miners, perform mathematical functions that validate bitcoin transactions. In return, the miners receive bitcoins in payment. As more users were added to the system, however, this open method of validating transactions and rewarding workers was breaking down under the weight of added usage. The result was delays in validation, amounting sometimes to days, which is rather like returning to shipping by schooner in an air freightage. Developer Mike Hearn commented that the infighting over what to do about the problem was likely to cripple Bitcoin to such an extent that it would become non-functional.

The First Split

The infighting was certainly bitter. It resulted in Bitcoin splitting into two forms: Bitcoin Core and Bitcoin Classic. Bitcoin Core held to what they considered to be Satoshi’s original tenets, which included that there would always be a finite number of bitcoins, no matter how many people were using the system, and that each block would remain a specified size.

Now, the next part gets a little more complicated. Bitcoin uses a blockchain system to track transactions. This means that when you change one thing in a block, all the other blocks change also. It is intended to keep everyone on the same page, Bitcoin Bot Pro while decentralization makes it harder for hackers to get in and mess with the system. Bitcoin classic didn’t necessarily want to increase the number of bitcoins; rather, they wanted to increase the size of the blocks. By splitting the bitcoins, they would not increase in value, exactly, but there would be more of them. They would utilize a process like making change for a dollar to divide it between two people.

A Potential Solution Rejected

A solution that was offered and debated within the original Bitcoin organization was SegWit, or Segregated Witness. Since the big bottleneck on transactions was the size of the block involved, by removing the signature portion of a transaction the size of it was reduced. This would make more room within the traditional block size. However, this process involved some security problems, and had the potential for added difficulty to an already problematic process.

Divisions and More Divisions

As of August 1st, 2017, Bitcoin Cash Split off from Bitcoin, the original core. Bitcoin Cash offers peer-to-peer exchanges, faster transactions, better security and five different exchange modes that promise a return to the values used by Satoshi – whether he was real or a front for a group, including decentralization and use of the Open Source development model.

An even more recent split, Bitcoin Gold also promises a return to older Bitcoin’s original values in a new, streamlined model that is fast, secure, and based on the open source development model. Its slogan is a return to decentralization.

If you already had Bitcoins, they will probably work in the new systems. If you purchase Bitcoins through either Bitcoin Cash or Bitcoin Gold, those bitcoins will work within their own system, but not in the original bitcoin system.

Bitcoin Core’s Stance on Other Bitcoins

Bitcoin Core’s view of the new Bitcoin branches is that they are not really Bitcoin. Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold and Bitcoin anything else, just isn’t real Bitcoin, and therefore, there are exactly the same number of real bitcoins that ever existed – just as Satoshi intended. Furthermore, control of the Bitcoin system remains in the hands of certain key miners, who reside and operate out of China.

Where Does That Leave Investors?

Where does that leave investors is a really good question. But possibly the real answer is that Bitcoin has always been a volatile currency, in which you didn’t want to invest more than you can afford to lose, but through which you just might earn a significant return on your investment. Since this is true of many aspects of financial speculation – especially penny stocks and startups – it means that Bitcoin is no more or less risky than several other types of financial trading. It was never intended as a major portfolio item. It was and is an experimental form of currency.

Help with Your Investments