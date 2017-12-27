Bitcoins and Cryptocurrency – Lend and borrow?

Bitcoins or cryptocurrency has been the talk of the year. With the exponential increase in the decentralized currency system, Bitcoin’s value has been steadily increasing.

Cryptocurrency is a digital currency without any physical form which can be used to purchase and sell goods online. This trend began in 2009 when the first bitcoin was mined.

Today, we will concentrate on using bitcoins that are collateral or maybe use lend and borrow them.

Lately, you definitely would have noticed the bitcoin transactions going through the roof purchasing commodities or more cryptocurrency alike.

Next-Gen lend and borrow?

We all know that bitcoin doesn’t have to be reported to any bank and it is decentralized. So, this global currency could be used as any other paper currency to lend or borrow without any protocol bound, unlike the loans you get from your local banks and financial institutions.

Peer to peer platforms are also being created to get an instant funding by lending or borrowing bitcoins. This can be used to finance a small or medium business and helps in transactions of bitcoins.

How to use these platforms

With the regular risk of lending and borrowing money, there is an interest rate involved here too. Borrowers are required to provide their personal information along with ownership of social media and e-Commerce accounts.

With loan rating from A to F, the risk is accessed for the accounts links with the previous history.

In case the loan is unpaid, you do the oldest trick in the history; take legal actions or sell the loan to a debt collection agency.

This kind of transactions can be created using three simple steps:

Create an account

Verify your identity

Lend or borrow process

We discussed how to lend or borrow bitcoins. However, we also need to know its pros and cons before we can decide if it’s really worth the effort for cryptocurrency lending.

Pros

Entirely new asset class, the sooner you get, the better your earnings will be

Big spenders are yet to firmly establish themselves here

Colossal growth spurt expected in this online financial sector

Buy fraction of a bitcoin if you are unable to buy the whole

Largest and best-know cryptocurrency is bitcoin. However, there are smaller ones too

Limited supply potential which makes it more valuable

Cons

Big price swings, you need to be ready for both the worst and the best-case scenario

Many financial experts predict bitcoins to not capture a part of mainstream market

There are no set regulations

All governments are concerned about unregulated nature of the currency

Both coins and exchange scams have been reported, so you need to be careful when investing your hard-earned money

With the pros and cons out in the open, you are welcome to take the risk of buy, lend and borrow this cryptocurrency. This currency has been in the market for nearly a decade, but just it has taken the spotlight.