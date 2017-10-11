Recently, I attended a conference on mental health and technology in Houston, TX. I was driving from a friend’s house to the location where the conference was being held. I drove down Gessener Road in West Houston through the myriad of communities in the Memorial Villages area which feature names like Bunker Hill Village. As I drove by some palatial mansions which had large exterior black iron gates, I saw huge piles of hurricane damaged debris on the sidewalk. Hurricane Harvey did not discriminate between rich and poor. Occasionally, I would see an eerie Halloween white ghost decoration draped over a gate. The decorations added a nice spooky effect to the already damaged landscape.

As I turned left on Richmond and proceeded east several miles, I went through several sections, some residential, some business. I was waiting for the light to change at one intersection, when I looked over to my right. There I saw a strip mall with several Middle Eastern businesses- a rug shop, a restaurant, etc. There was Arabic writing on the signs of the establishments. But what really caught my eye was the bright red- lighted neon sign which read:

“Bizarre Times “

I laughed to myself, “was this a play on words?” Did they mean to say “Bazaar Times “as if referencing a shopping bazaar? Did something get lost in the translation or did they really mean what they wrote i.e. “that these are bizarre times?”

As I drove on, I reflected further. Indeed, right now things in our country appear to be strange. We see No. 45 throwing rolls of paper towels to Puerto Rican survivors of Hurricane Maria like he was tossing a free throw. You drive by blocks in Houston that were hit by damage from the hurricane; and then a few blocks later, you see areas that were virtually untouched. This reminded me of what I saw in New Orleans, La, right after Hurricane Katrina.

This year the United States, this far, has been hit with four hurricanes. No wonder that people are tired and emotionally numbed! The pronouncements out of Washington are chaotic and unsteady just like trying to secure your footing in hurricane gale winds. People I know are getting their flood insurance money which is helping them pay off their houses, giving them time while they consider how they can rebuild a new residence on higher ground. Lots of construction and contracting work is going on in these neighborhoods as well.

Bizarre atmospheres can generate a lot of confusion, mixed emotions for people and even emotional uprooting reminiscent of trees which have their roots exposed. People can find themselves looking and longing for some type of anchor, some type of stability during instability.

Churches and communities of faith can become those anchors for people who are dealing with storms in their lives and with the aftermath. Right now, churches can continue to provide great ministry and support to people during this time of uncertainty.

The piles of debris of old mattresses and other damaged possessions are being removed, pieces and vestiges of human lives are now being discarded. Out of the rubble will reveal again clean sidewalks, life will return to the streets, people will eat at outdoor cafes and laugh.

A new normal will emerge.

The Gospel of Matthew records a parable where Jesus remarks: the King says. “'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.' “ ( Matthew 25:40 )

Who are the least of these? Are they the poor? Are they the people next door? Are they the people at the corner coffee shop?

Bizarre-or bazaar times can also produce beautiful behavioral reactions of people who, in turn, express charity “caritas “towards other human beings.

May there be calm once again out of the chaos.

May we know it again; and in the words of T.S. Eliot, see it as if we were seeing it “for the first time.”