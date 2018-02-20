Blac Chyna's Lawyers Going To Police After Sex Tape Leaked Online

A sex tape of model Blac Chyna and an unidentified male was leaked online this week and her attorneys plan to report the incident to authorities.
“This is a criminal matter for the police to investigate,” Chyna’s attorney Walter Mosley told USA Today. Although Mosley said he doesn’t know who leaked the recording, he described its release as “revenge porn.”
The video was posted on Monday morning to an anonymous Twitter account. The account was shut down along with other accounts that were circulating the recording.
Chyna, who is the mother of Rob Kardashian’s only child, is shown in the 1-minute, 23-second recording giving oral sex to a man whose face is not revealed. He appears to be shooting the video and his voice can be heard on it.
The man is not Kardashian.
Both Mosley and Chyna’s other attorney, Lisa Bloom, took to social media to blast the release of the video:
When someone noted that Chyna had to know she was being recorded, Bloom responded that the issue was a matter of consent:
Chyna hired Bloom last year after Kardashian posted nude photos of her online. The Los Angeles Superior Court issued a temporary restraining order against Kardashian in July, which prevented him from “cyber bullying” or posting anything about Chyna online, Page Six reported.
Kardashian’s attorney, Robert Shapiro, said at the time that he, “on Robert Kardashian’s behalf, apologized and offered our regrets for what has taken place in the past couple of days.”
Chyna later sued Kardashian and also named his mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Kim Kardashian. Chyna argued that family influence was responsible for the cancellation of the former couple’s reality series, “Rob & Chyna.” Last month, a judge tentatively granted Kim and Kris’ request to be dropped from the action.