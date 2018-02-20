Blac Chyna's Lawyers Going To Police After Sex Tape Leaked Online

A sex tape of model Blac Chyna and an unidentified male was leaked online this week and her attorneys plan to report the incident to authorities.

“This is a criminal matter for the police to investigate,” Chyna’s attorney Walter Mosley told USA Today. Although Mosley said he doesn’t know who leaked the recording, he described its release as “revenge porn.”

The video was posted on Monday morning to an anonymous Twitter account. The account was shut down along with other accounts that were circulating the recording.

Chyna, who is the mother of Rob Kardashian’s only child, is shown in the 1-minute, 23-second recording giving oral sex to a man whose face is not revealed. He appears to be shooting the video and his voice can be heard on it.

The man is not Kardashian.

Both Mosley and Chyna’s other attorney, Lisa Bloom, took to social media to blast the release of the video:

Revenge porn -- posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images -- is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse.

It's also a way to try to slut shame women for being sexual.

Girls have killed themselves over revenge porn.

It's not a joke. — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) February 19, 2018

When someone noted that Chyna had to know she was being recorded, Bloom responded that the issue was a matter of consent:

Whether a woman knows she's being recorded is not the issue. Whether she consented to posting is.

Our bodies, our choice, each and every time. https://t.co/4mhradQk4c — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) February 19, 2018

Chyna hired Bloom last year after Kardashian posted nude photos of her online. The Los Angeles Superior Court issued a temporary restraining order against Kardashian in July, which prevented him from “cyber bullying” or posting anything about Chyna online, Page Six reported.

Kardashian’s attorney, Robert Shapiro, said at the time that he, “on Robert Kardashian’s behalf, apologized and offered our regrets for what has taken place in the past couple of days.”