02/20/2018 05:48 am ET

Blac Chyna's Lawyers Going To Police After Sex Tape Leaked Online

Her attorneys described the release as "revenge porn."

By Mary Papenfuss

A sex tape of model Blac Chyna and an unidentified male was leaked online this week and her attorneys plan to report the incident to authorities.

“This is a criminal matter for the police to investigate,” Chyna’s attorney Walter Mosley told USA Today. Although Mosley said he doesn’t know who leaked the recording, he described its release as “revenge porn.”

The video was posted on Monday morning to an anonymous Twitter account. The account was shut down along with other accounts that were circulating the recording.

Chyna, who is the mother of Rob Kardashian’s only child, is shown in the 1-minute, 23-second recording giving oral sex to a man whose face is not revealed. He appears to be shooting the video and his voice can be heard on it.

The man is not Kardashian. 

Both Mosley and Chyna’s other attorney, Lisa Bloom, took to social media to blast the release of the video:

We have to change this culture of abuse and assault against women. Today’s post saddens me deeply as it is an attack not only against my client but my friend. Why do we think it’s acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent? It’s not. Men ... we have to do better. I’m tired of telling my clients to not make videos because the men will put them out later. It’s like I’m telling them not to wear short skirts because you’re going to entice a man to rape you. #smh And like most rapes, these betrayals often come from those most close to us. So today I’m saying, men we need to do better. We need to tell each other to do better. We need to stop sharing these videos with each other in the club, at the barbershop or (and especially) online. It is a morally corrupt action, which is (at least in California) criminal. Maybe it is time to set an example. #blacchyna

A post shared by Walter Mosley (@waltermosley) on

When someone noted that Chyna had to know she was being recorded, Bloom responded that the issue was a matter of consent:

Chyna hired Bloom last year after Kardashian posted nude photos of her online. The Los Angeles Superior Court issued a temporary restraining order against Kardashian in July, which prevented him from “cyber bullying” or posting anything about Chyna online, Page Six reported.

Kardashian’s attorney, Robert Shapiro, said at the time that he, “on Robert Kardashian’s behalf, apologized and offered our regrets for what has taken place in the past couple of days.”

Chyna later sued Kardashian and also named his mom, Kris Jenner, and sister Kim Kardashian. Chyna argued that family influence was responsible for the cancellation of the former couple’s reality series, “Rob & Chyna.” Last month, a judge tentatively granted Kim and Kris’ request to be dropped from the action.

