02/06/2018 05:45 am ET

9 Black Beauty Vloggers You Should Be Following On YouTube

By Julia Brucculieri

It’s no secret that the beauty industry has a pretty dismal diversity record, but thanks to social media, there are a ton of black beauty vloggers out there who are changing the game. 

Not only are they bringing attention to the industry’s lack of representation ― especially when it comes to makeup shades ― they’re also providing useful makeup tips and tricks for individuals of color, and doing so in a relatable, engaging way. 

The world of beauty vloggers is vast, but these individuals are definitely making their mark. We’ve rounded up a few of our favorite black beauty gurus on YouTube. If you’re not already following these women and men, we’d say it’s time to start. 

  • 1 Nyma Tang
    Aside from the typical beauty tutorials and demos, we love Nyma Tang's video series called "The Darkest Shade," in which she tests the darkest shades of makeup to see whether they'll work on her skin tone. As Allure once noted, "It's literally the importance of inclusivity for shade ranges in action."
  • 2 Kaiser Coby
    Kaiser Coby is a 19-year-old who considers herself "just a black young Brit who loves makeup." And it shows. The YouTuber, who posts tutorials for her stunning makeup looks, joined the video sharing website in the summer of 2016 and already has over 250,000 subscribers.
  • 3 Makeupshayla
    If you're looking for honest product reviews, helpful how-to videos and simple makeup tutorials, Shayla's channel is definitely one to follow. 
  • 4 Damilola Adejonwo
    Damilola Adejonwo videos don't have the highest production quality or even millions of views, but the beauty vlogger isn't afraid to get candid about his life experiences, which makes his videos endearing. And, of course, he's got some serious makeup skills.
  • 5 Jackie Aina
    If you didn't see Jackie Aina's "Makeup Trends We're Ditching in 2015" (she also made a 2018 version) when it went viral a couple of years back, you're missing out. Those videos aside, though, Aina has so much more to offer -- she's hilarious, real and provides helpful makeup tips through her demos and tutorials.
  • 6 Patricia Bright
    Patricia Bright currently has over 2 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she posts plenty of beauty product reviews and tutorials. One thing we love about Bright is her personality -- she comes off as honest and certainly injects humor into her videos. (See for yourself in this video.)
  • 7 Shalom Blac
    Not only is YouTuber Shalom Blac (real name Shalom Nchom) a complete makeup wiz, she's also an inspiring individual encouraging everyone to be their own kind of beautiful. When she was a kid, she was badly burned in an accident with hot oil, which left her with scars on her face and shoulders. She told Glamour in 2016 that she first started using makeup so she wouldn't get made fun of at school for looking different, but now she uses it to share her passion and to inspire others to love themselves.
  • 8 HeFlawless
    HeFlawless' "Get Ready With Me" (GRWM) videos come with a heavy dose of very unfiltered chitchat -- he's not afraid to spill some tea -- which sets them apart from your average makeup tutorial.
  • 9 Ellarie
    Ellarie Noel's YouTube channel is a great place to go if you're looking for helpful tutorials and honest reviews. Just watch her Tarte Shape Tape foundation review, in which she brought attention to the brand's lack of shades for darker skin tones. Among the best parts about her videos, though, are the appearances ofOF her adorable daughter Zara, who goes by the nickname Yoshidoll.

