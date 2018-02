9 Black Beauty Vloggers You Should Be Following On YouTube

Not only is YouTuber Shalom Blac (real name Shalom Nchom) a complete makeup wiz, she's also an inspiring individual encouraging everyone to be their own kind of beautiful. When she was a kid, she was badly burned in an accident with hot oil, which left her with scars on her face and shoulders. She told Glamour in 2016 that she first started using makeup so she wouldn't get made fun of at school for looking different, but now she uses it to share her passion and to inspire others to love themselves.