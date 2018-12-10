BLACK VOICES
12/10/2018 06:41 am ET

Black Charlie In Animated 'Willy Wonka' Is Just The Ticket On Twitter

A planned Netflix version inspired an illustrator to create a more diverse Charlie, and people on social media loved it.
By Ron Dicker

Netflix’s planned animated version of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” prompted one artist to create a black version of Charlie, the lad who wins the golden ticket to Willy Wonka’s candy palace.

The internet thought it was a sweet idea.

Author and illustrator Vashti Harrison (“Little Dreamers”) posted images Sunday of her Charlie, prompting fans to give their enthusiastic green light. And they urged Netflix, which is developing an entire series of Dahl works, to consider it.

Your move, Netflix!

A retweet by filmmaker Ava DuVernay got the ball rolling elsewhere.

