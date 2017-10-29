Black Economic Virtue Flows One way: Out of Our Community

“All the while, shop clerks watch us like rude prison guards on the yard, from the time we enter the doors until we exit, as if we might steal something.”

By John W. Fountain

...I see the rise of non-African-American beauty salons that “specialize” in black women’s hair. Cellphone and urban hip-hop clothing stores run by people outside our community but who see our consumerism as a gold mine.

It is clear in my mind that they don’t really care about us. They do not live in our neighborhoods. Nor attend our houses of worship.

And yet, they covet our green dollars — with an estimated buying power of at least $1 trillion among the collective of black America, according to a 2013 Nielsen report.