Here's Where To Get The Best Black Friday Deal On An XBox One

The hunt for the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals is on, with more than 164 million shoppers planning to whip out their wallets across the weekend on wish-list purchases.

Among 2017′s hottest holiday gifts are big-ticket items like laptops, FitBits, KitchenAid stand mixers and, unsurprisingly, gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch and the just-released versions of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S.

The world’s most powerful console meets the world’s most advanced controller. #XboxOneX #Elite #gaming A post shared by Xbox (@xbox) on Nov 10, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

Unfortunately, we’re not seeing any deals on the brand-new Xbox One X (so far). Check out Xbox’s website for the nitty-gritty differences between the two consoles if you’re new to shopping Xbox consoles.

Otherwise, if you’re simply looking for the best game console for your buck, the Xbox One S is the more wallet-friendly choice for families and hobbyist gamers.

Below, we’ve rounded up what we believe are the best Black Friday deals on the Xbox One S. We’ll be sure to update this list as more deals are announced.

Best Black Friday Deals On Xbox One S

Get $45 Kohl’s Cash when you purchase an Xbox One S 500GB from Kohl’s on Black Friday. On sale for $190 (normally $280).

Get a free $25 Target gift card when you purchase an Xbox One S 500GB from Target on Black Friday. On sale for $190 (normally $280).

3. Other Deals:

Jet.com: Get an Xbox One S 500GB from Jet on Black Friday for $190 (normally $280). (Bonus: snag free two-day shipping when you check out!)

Walmart: Get an Xbox One S 500GB from Walmart on Black Friday for $190 (normally $250).

Newegg: Get an Xbox One S 500GB from Newegg on Black Friday for $190 (normally $280).