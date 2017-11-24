Black Celebrities Are Here To Reclaim Black Friday For Black Politicians

Black Friday doesn’t have to be about rampant consumerism.

Just ask these black celebrities, who are on a mission to reclaim the term in support of black politicians.

In a new video that “Funny or Die” shared online Thursday, actress Yvette Nicole Brown and other famous faces reveal their plan to turn a day currently synonymous with retail into one that promotes “qualified people of color to effect change in local governments.”

“Instead of splurging on stuff, let’s spend our money on progress by boosting black politics,” says actress Meagan Good.