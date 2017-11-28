Missed Black Friday? These 25 Sales Are Still A Good Deal

In good news for procrastinators, many retailers have taken it upon themselves to extend their historically one-day Cyber Monday deals into a days-long (or even week-long) series of flash sales, promo codes and markdowns.
If you missed out on all of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday madness, there’s still time to snag incredibly good deals on, well, practically everything ― from fashion and accessories, to TVs, furniture and even 20 percent off a Casper mattress.
That’s why we’ve pulled together a list of 25 of what we believe are the best sales still going on post-Black Friday. Take a look below through some of the sales that are still going strong:
2 Best Buy - Cyber Week Deals
3 Gap - 50% off everything
4 AllModern - Extra 25% off
5 Old Navy - 50% off everything
6 Target - Cyber Week deals
7 Loft - 50% off everything
8 Sam's Club - New deals added every day
10 Express - 50% off everything
11 Gap Factory - 60% off everything
20 Banana Republic - Extra 50% off sale
21 Club Monaco - Extra 30% off sale
22 Nordstrom Rack - Online flash sales
24 White House Black Market - 50% off highest full-price item on $200 orders
25 JCPenney - Up to extra 35% off
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.