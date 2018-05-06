Outrage After Celebrating Black Graduates Are Yanked Off College's Stage

A day of joy and celebration spurred complaints of racism after a college graduation marshal pushed and propelled several black students off the commencement ceremony’s stage, prompting an apology from the school.

The University of Florida graduates were walking across the stage on Saturday after their names had been called out when they took a moment to revel in their accomplishments while featured on the arena’s jumbotron.

Videos taken at the ceremony show each individual performing a roughly three-second dance or wave before they were grabbed by a white man wearing a ceremonial robe and forced out of the jumbotron camera’s view.

UF Twitter 🗣🗣



Somebody please find out this employee’s name!! Every time a Black student took more than TWO seconds, he aggressively pushed them. Watch it for yourself. #ItsGreatUF pic.twitter.com/zMee1nMbUZ — Chris (@ChicoFreedom) May 5, 2018

Almost fell when he pushed me pic.twitter.com/98meStYalY — thugger 🐢 (@mythuggin) May 5, 2018

The videos posted on social media ignited an immediate uproar as people accused the man of specifically manhandling the black graduates.

Sickening. That white man was clearly discriminating and rough housing only the Black graduates. As an alumni and am completely disgraced at the treatment of this students who earned their spot on that stage. — Traylo (@_traylo) May 6, 2018

listen we been knew UF was racist but they couldn’t hold it in for a graduation ceremony? embarrassing — amanda | 67 (@robinlocksleys) May 6, 2018

But Kevin the Caucasian got a whole 45 seconds of camera time...somebody should of fell out — Jordy (@_jordanaenae) May 5, 2018

Yea I’d like to see how he behaved when a white person did the same thing. It’s his job so he probably/should have done it with everyone — prince of pizza🍕 (@peyt_the_great) May 6, 2018

University President W. Kent Fuchs, who attended the ceremony, released a statement on Sunday that apologized and called the behavior “inappropriately aggressive.”

“I personally apologize, and am reaching out to the students involved,” he said in a Twitter post. “The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies, and we will work to make sure all graduating students know we are proud of their achievements and celebrate with them their graduation.”