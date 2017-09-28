'Black-ish' Creator Kenya Barris Is Writing The 'Coming to America' Sequel

The “Coming To America” sequel that seems to have been in the works forever finally has its writer.

Kenya Barris, the creator of the hit ABC comedy “Black-ish,” has signed on to write the follow-up to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 comedy about an African prince who travels to Queens, New York in search of a bride.

Deadline reports that Barris will be rewriting a script by Barry Blaustein & David Sheffield, who wrote the original “Coming to America” screenplay based on a story by Murphy. “Snatched” director Jonathan Levine is set to direct.