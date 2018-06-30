12-Year-Old Black Kid Has Police Called On Him For Mowing A Lawn

A 12-year-old child who started his own summer lawn-mowing business had the cops called on him for doing his job.

Reginald “Reggie” Fields, who lives in the Cleveland area, started Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service with his family, and was doing just that when police showed up to a Maple Heights neighborhood last week.

“They said I was cutting their grass. I didn’t know it,” the 12-year-old told WEWS News 5.

Neighbors apparently complained to police that Fields was cutting into their lawn, Lt. Joe Mocsiran of the Maple Heights Police Department confirmed to Fox News on Friday.

Lucille Holt, Fields’ customer that day, told WEWS that she was confused when she saw a police officer approach.

“They said the kids cut their grass,” Holt said, speaking about her neighbors.

In a video uploaded to Facebook by Holt, children are seen doing yardwork together. Fields and his brother, 13-year-old Creshawn Austin, work on the business together. Though they aren’t related to Holt, the two boys refer to her as “Grandma,” Cleveland.com reported.

“You see the police car right there?” Holt says in the video. “My neighbors that stay in the house right there ― I guess I have a line where part of [the lawn] is not my yard. They called the police to tell the police that the kids was cutting their grass. Who does that? Who does that?”

Mocsiran told Fox no action was taken.

“A little kid is out there working hard ― heck no,” the lieutenant told the station.

“I was nervous,” Fields told Cleveland.com. “I thought they were going to tell me I was in trouble. I just walked away to another lady’s house and cut their grass. I just walked away and acted like nothing was going on and back in my own world.”

GoFundMe / Lucille Holt Reggie Fields, left, with his brother Creshawn Austin.

Fields and his family are now having the last laugh. After video of the incident went viral, Holt said she started getting flooded with phone calls asking to book appointments with Mr. Reggie’s Lawn Cutting Service. She set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the business, and the two boys have averaged four to five yards a day since Saturday, they told Cleveland.com.

Austin told the publication they are getting more supplies and storage to become “like a mini Home Depot.”

“It’s been busy,” Fields told the outlet. “We’ve been all over the place. My mom has to drive us all over.”