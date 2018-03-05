Netflix Renews 'Black Mirror' For 5th Season

Buckle up, “Black Mirror” fans. New episodes of your favorite nightmare-inducing show are on their way.

Netflix announced Monday that it was renewing the Emmy-award winning show for a fifth season. The news was accompanied by a creepy teaser trailer shared on the show’s Twitter page.

The future will be brighter than ever. pic.twitter.com/slVeg3VPd7 — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) March 5, 2018

The streaming service did not release many details about the forthcoming season; there was no information about a premier date or how many new episodes will air.

“Patience is a virtue, but rest easy knowing there is more Black Mirror on the way,” a Netflix representative said to HuffPost in a statement.