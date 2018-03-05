ENTERTAINMENT
Netflix Renews 'Black Mirror' For 5th Season

The streaming service hasn't yet announced when fans can expect new episodes.
By Hayley Miller

Buckle up, “Black Mirror” fans. New episodes of your favorite nightmare-inducing show are on their way.

Netflix announced Monday that it was renewing the Emmy-award winning show for a fifth season. The news was accompanied by a creepy teaser trailer shared on the show’s Twitter page.

The streaming service did not release many details about the forthcoming season; there was no information about a premier date or how many new episodes will air.

“Patience is a virtue, but rest easy knowing there is more Black Mirror on the way,” a Netflix representative said to HuffPost in a statement.

Cruel, cruel world.

