'Black Panther' Appears Unstoppable As It Roars Past $700 Million

“Black Panther,” on its second week in theaters, just surpassed $700 million worldwide at the box office.

The Marvel blockbuster earned $108 million over the past weekend in the United States and Canada. Behind “Black Panther” ― way behind ― was “Game Night,” starring Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman, which grossed $16.6 million in its debut weekend.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said last week that “Black Panther” is the best film the company has ever made. The movie maintains a 97 percent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes.