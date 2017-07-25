‘Black Panther’ Cast, Comic-Con Fans Can't Contain Their Joy After Seeing Film's Footage

“Black Panther” isn’t out in theaters until next year, but it appears the cast couldn’t be more ready for its release.

The movie, which is based on a Marvel comic set in the fictional nation of Wakanda, is also highly anticipated among fans. On Saturday, large crowds gathered at San Diego Comic-Con to see the stars from “Black Panther” ― including Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman ― and director Ryan Coogler share details and watch exclusive clips from the film.

But it wasn’t just fans who were blown away. After watching the special footage, the cast members ― who had reportedly seen the video for the first time ― couldn’t contain their joy. A video released by Marvel on Sunday captured the magical moment, showing the cast rising to their feet to celebrate their hard work as the room erupts into raucous applause:

Watch as the cast of #BlackPanther reacts to seeing the exclusive Hall H film footage for the first time at #SDCC! pic.twitter.com/H3nFJKD16L — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 23, 2017

Coogler, who introduced the exclusive footage after a quick Q&A with the cast, told the Comic Con crowd what it meant to him to be able to bring “Black Panther” to life through film.

“I grew up as a young black kid in the Bay Area,” he said, according to Variety. “As I got older I wanted to find a comic book character who looked like I did.”

The film, which dropped a trailer last month, follows Boseman’s character, T’Challa ― aka Black Panther ― who returns home to the magical African country of Wakanda and confronts challenges following his father’s assassination.

If the trailer is any indication, each cast member has a role that shows off just how badass they can be. Saturday’s special footage reportedly included scenes showing both Gurira and Boseman in action, along with a montage set to Kendrick Lamar’s song “DNA.”

We’re ready.

“Black Panther” is expected in theaters on Feb. 16, 2018.