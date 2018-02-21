'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Pens Letter Of Gratitude To Fans

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler is feeling grateful for the fans who came out in force to see his blockbuster film.
“Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong,” Coogler wrote in a letter tweeted by Marvel on Tuesday. “It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film.”
“Black Panther” has broken box office records, reeling in $242 million domestically and $427 million worldwide during its opening weekend. It’s been hailed as one of the best Marvel films yet, and it’s the most tweeted movie so far this year.
The film has also been lauded for its celebration and representation of black culture. As The New York Times notes, it’s one of the first films in a long time that is centered on black people who have a lot of agency and aren’t fixated on “black pain, and black suffering, and black poverty.”
You can read Coogler’s full letter below:
I am struggling to find the words to express my gratitude at this moment, but I will try.
Filmmaking is a team sport. And our team was made up [of] amazing people from all over the world who believed in this story. Deep down we all hoped that people would come to see a film about a fictional country on the continent of Africa, made up of a cast of people of African descent.
Never in a million years did we imagine that you all would come out this strong. It still humbles me to think that people care enough to spend their money and time watching our film- But to see people of all backgrounds wearing clothing that celebrates their heritage, taking pictures next to our posters with their friends and family, and sometimes dancing in the lobbies of theaters– often moved me and my wife to tears.
For the people who bought out theaters, who posted on social about how lit the film would be, bragged about our awesome cast, picked out outfits to wear, and who stood in line in theaters all over the world– all before seeing the film…
To the press who wrote about the film for folks who hadn’t yet seen it, and encouraged audiences to come out…
And to the young ones, who came out with their parents, with their mentors, and with their friends…
Thank you for giving our team of filmmakers the greatest gift: The opportunity to share this film, that we poured our hearts and souls into, with you.
Sincerely,
Ryan Coogler
P.S. Wakanda Forever