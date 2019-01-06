'Black Panther' Cast Slays Red Carpet At Golden Globes

The ‘Black Panther’ cast hit the red carpet as fashion heroes at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The cast reunited at the ceremony on Sunday night in stunning gowns and tuxedos, representing their history-making film, which became the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture - Drama at the Golden Globes.

The film’s stars Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira, along with director Ryan Coogler, were spotted slaying the red carpet ahead of the ceremony.

Nyong’o shined in a strapless blue shimmery gown with prominent drop earrings, while Gurira stunned in an orangey-red one shoulder gown.

“The Walking Dead” actress shared on Twitter that her gown was inspired by the flame lily, Zimbabwe’s national flower.

Jordan stunned in black with a white tuxedo shirt, while Coogler looked sharp in all black.

