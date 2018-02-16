People Went All Out For The 'Black Panther' Premiere And It Was Glorious

To say the opening of “Black Panther” was an event is an understatement.

On Thursday night, photos and videos flooded social media that echoed the nationwide hype for a superhero movie that premieres in the middle of Black History Month and that boasts a black director (Ryan Coogler) and an almost entirely black cast.

The excitement swirling around this film — which is projected to gross $165 million or more over the four-day holiday weekend — is truly epic.

I’ve never seen the same movie, back-to-back, in theaters—let alone on opening night.



I’ve got a ticket for 7pm & 10pm for Black Panther tonight.



I couldn’t be more excited for this movie!#BlackPanther #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/93BOdjZTuR — Danny Khazem (@Dannykhazem) February 15, 2018

Long lines for opening night of #BlackPanther in Seattle, find out why some people are pushing movie fans to send someone else to see it before seeing it themselves @KIRO7Seattle 11:15 pic.twitter.com/L0WlslGk4Y — Ranji Sinha (@RanjiKIRO7) February 16, 2018

Some teachers even brought their entire class to see the film.

Lines at the uptown theater for #BlackPanther a watershed moment for a lot of people. Met a teacher of African culture who brought his entire class for opening night pic.twitter.com/VfjGgr42jy — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) February 15, 2018

A post shared by Ron Clark (@mrronclark) on Feb 2, 2018 at 10:07am PST

Arclight, a movie theater in Hollywood, California, properly predicted people’s anticipation and played nothing but the film all night.

Lot of variety in movie choices tonight at the Arclight in Hollywood. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/pbZ6fZ9wqi — Travon Free (@Travon) February 16, 2018

But the one aspect that makes the premiere of “Black Panther” such a special cultural moment is the sheer amount of people who showed up to theaters wearing costumes from the film or donning dashikis, African-inspired prints or costumes from other classic films like “Coming to America.”

Check out all the Wakanda-worthy looks below.

Mans got the full King Jaffe Joffer fit. Suited and booted for “Black Panther.”



Help me. pic.twitter.com/XEGImHChRq — James 🤙🏽 (@_artistone_) February 16, 2018

A post shared by Shaun Harrison (@supernerd_) on Feb 16, 2018 at 12:49am PST

#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe being able to see a princess that LOOKS like me and is smart, strong, brave, pretty and silly like me. Can’t wait to share this movie with #FlintKids #blackpanther #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/q1v3setVOH — Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) February 16, 2018

People were NOT playing about #BlackPanther at all lol pic.twitter.com/7dLFS3sYje — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 16, 2018

A post shared by Kevin Ntoi (@kevinntoibeauty) on Feb 15, 2018 at 7:26pm PST

When @richfactory does the damn thing!!! Ngiyabonga kakhulu guys and to @makeupbyminkzz the way you beat my face though 😍. And to @umgsa thank you for bringing me out tonight #blackpantherpremiere #blackpanther #WestInkForLife pic.twitter.com/QPdMoD4Bmd — Bongekile simelane (@BABESWODUMO) February 15, 2018

#BlackPanther Opening Night complete! This movie was EVERYTHING and MORE.



All the love for every character - #Okoye #Shuri #Killmonger, and of course, #TChalla and #Nakia



Nobody moved after the first set of credits or the second. #WakandaForever 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ykA8crIpFc — Val Brown (@ValeriaBrownEdu) February 16, 2018

At the Black Panther opening night there’s so much pride in the building



You gota love it ✊🏾 #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/tES1AD2wXB — Cecil Hannibal III 🎥 (@cec_tv) February 15, 2018

A post shared by Gee James (@cmediausa) on Feb 16, 2018 at 4:15am PST

Had to do it one time for the culture! ✊🏾 #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/3joJKkPMyR — Alvin Opiyo (@alvinOAK) February 16, 2018