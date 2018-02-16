BLACK VOICES
People Went All Out For The 'Black Panther' Premiere And It Was Glorious

Moviegoers around the country wore a ton of Wakanda-worthy looks.

By Elyse Wanshel

To say the opening of “Black Panther” was an event is an understatement.

On Thursday night, photos and videos flooded social media that echoed the nationwide hype for a superhero movie that premieres in the middle of Black History Month and that boasts a black director (Ryan Coogler) and an almost entirely black cast.

The excitement swirling around this film — which is projected to gross $165 million or more over the four-day holiday weekend — is truly epic.

Some teachers even brought their entire class to see the film.

Arclight, a movie theater in Hollywood, California, properly predicted people’s anticipation and played nothing but the film all night.

But the one aspect that makes the premiere of “Black Panther” such a special cultural moment is the sheer amount of people who showed up to theaters wearing costumes from the film or donning dashikis, African-inspired prints or costumes from other classic films like “Coming to America.”

Check out all the Wakanda-worthy looks below.

Elyse Wanshel
Reporter, HuffPost
CONVERSATIONS