'Black Panther' To Overtake 'Titanic' In All-Time Domestic Box Office Gross

This weekend, Marvel’s “Black Panther” passes director James Cameron’s “Titanic” to become America’s third highest-grossing film of all time.
On Friday, “Black Panther” hit $659.2 million, just shy of “Titanic,” which grossed $659.4 million back in 1997. “Black Panther” would have to disappear from theaters to not overtake it Saturday.
The Ryan Coogler-directed film likely won’t have enough steam to reach number two on the list and beat 2009′s “Avatar.” That movie, also by Cameron, grossed $760 million. And who knows if anything will overtake the top spot which belongs to “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which grossed $936 million in 2015.
“Titanic,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, held a spot in the top three for two decades. Even more impressive for “Black Panther” is the totals for “Titanic” include a 3D rerelease in 2012, and a 20th anniversary rerelease in 2017.
If any film has the chance to surpass “Black Panther,” it would be “Avengers: Infinity War,” due out April 27. Until then though, “Black Panther” remains Marvel’s highest domestic-grossing film ever.