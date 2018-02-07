'Black Panther' Reviews Roar With 100-Percent Rotten Tomatoes Score

Early viewers of the Marvel film “Black Panther” can’t stop purring about it ― and they want you to claw your way into theaters ASAP. Just look at the Rotten Tomatoes rating.

The early Rotten Tomatoes score for the film was already 100 percent after the first 55 reviews went up Tuesday.

“Black Panther” doesn’t roll out in North American theaters until Feb. 16, so the 18th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could lose scoring steam by next week. But for now, it doesn’t look like it.

As per Rotten Tomatoes, critics are saying that the film “elevates superhero cinema to thrilling new heights while telling one of the MCU’s most absorbing stories ― and introducing some of its most fully realized characters.”

Additionally, “Black Panther” is making massive waves with both its glorious celebration of African culture and the #BlackPantherChallenge.

Recognizing the significance of a primarily black ensemble cast, New Yorker Frederick Joseph worked with GoFundMe to raise $40,000 to take children from the Harlem Boys & Girls Club to see the film. Joseph has since rallied others to build on this gracious act with the #BlackPantherChallenge. Thousands of people have gotten involved and have donated over $260,000 to similar campaigns.

Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images

If the Rotten Tomatoes score for “Black Panther” stays at 100, it’ll be the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and DC universe) to garner a perfect rating. As The Hollywood Reporter noted, both “Wonder Woman” and “Captain America: Civil War” had 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes in early reviews, “but ended up at 92 percent and 91 percent, respectively.”