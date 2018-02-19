Kendrick Lamar's 'Black Panther' Soundtrack Tops Billboard Chart

As record-breaking numbers put Marvel’s “Black Panther” at the top of the box office, the film’s Kendrick Lamar-produced soundtrack has followed suit, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
The 14-track “Black Panther: The Album,” which dropped Feb. 9, collected 93,000 streaming equivalent album units in its first week. It moved another 52,000 units in traditional album sales. The album is the second soundtrack in 2018 to debut at No. 1 after “The Greatest Showman” did so in January.
In January, “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler announced Kendrick would team up with label executive Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith to produce and curate an album for the movie. The result was a hip-hop-focused soundtrack, teeming with celebrity features.
The first single, “All the Stars” with K. Dot and SZA, sits at 31 on the charts. The Weeknd also appears on the album with Kendrick in “Pray for Me,” which debuted in the top 5 Hot Hip-Hop/R&B Songs chart. Khalid, James Blake and Anderson .Paak are also featured on the soundtrack.
The film itself grossed $192 million over the weekend including Thursday night early showings, making it the fifth-highest opening for any film. It was an international success as well, earning $370.5 million in the global debut.