'Black Panther' The U.S.'s Highest Grossing Superhero Film Of All Time

In the U.S., “Black Panther” is officially the king of superhero films.

This weekend the Marvel film became the highest domestic-grossing superhero film of all time, not accounting for inflation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Deadline lists the movie as taking in a whopping $630.9 million. That figure passes “The Avengers,” which brought in $623.4 million in 2012.

The Ryan Coogler-directed “Black Panther” should also become third highest-grossing superhero film globally, passing 2013′s “Iron Man 3” at $1.214 billion.

The first two Avengers films still hold a hefty lead in worldwide gross, with “The Avengers” netting $1.5 billion, and the followup, “Avengers: Age Of Ultron,” making $1.4 billion in 2015.

Unfortunately, “Black Panther” may not hold the domestic record as Marvel’s highest-grossing film for long because Marvel’s highly anticipated crossover “Avengers: Infinity Wars” comes out April 27. Presale tickets for that film are already selling at a higher rate than any superhero film ever.