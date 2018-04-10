BLACK VOICES
04/10/2018 05:22 pm ET

8 Netflix Titles With Black Stars You Should Be Watching This April

Time to binge!
By Taryn Finley

This month is the perfect time to revisit some cult classics (“Bad Boys,” anyone?), catch some fresh flesh flicks (“Come Sunday”) and relish in some rare gems (like a Jay-Z interview) on Netflix.

Here are eight titles featuring black stars that you won’t want to miss.

  • "Come Sunday"
    This film, based on a true story, follows pastor Carlton Pearson, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, who faces a huge risk when he begins questioning the church and the idea of "hell," causing those in his congregation to distance themselves from him.

    Streaming April 13
  • "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z"
    It isn't often that Hov sits down for an interview, but the hip-hop mogul gets candid in the latest installment of David Letterman's talk show.

    Now streaming
  • "Amateur"
    Terron Forte, played by Michael Rainey Jr., is a 14-year-old rising basketball star who goes from navigating the underground world of amateur athletics to being recruited to an elite NCAA school. 

    Now streaming
  • "3%"
    This film is set in a dystopian future Brazil, a world "divided between progress and devastation." Those lucky enough to have survived live in a zone with limited resources necessary for survival, but they're given a chance to be among the 3 percent who make it to the "better side."

    April 27
  • "Fary Is the New Black"
    French comedy star Fary performs this entire stand-up en français, but you'll be laughing even if you aren't a Francophone as he jokes about dating, stereotypes and more.

    Now streaming
  • "Queen of the Damned"
    This 2002 horror flick features Aaliyah as Akasha, the vampire queen who is awakened by powerful music. Rest in power, Baby Girl.

    Streaming now
  • "Bad Boys"
    This 1995 classic cop film is full of action and humor galore. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence make a hell of a duo as they track down $100 million worth of drugs in five days in an effort to save the department's narcotics division.

    Now streaming
  • "Lost in Space: Season 1"
    This re-imagined reboot of the classic show features Taylor Russell as Judy, a fearless, strong, fierce young woman who is the brains and brawn of her family.  

    Streaming April 13
  • "Seven Pounds"
    In this 2008 tear-jerker, starring Will Smith, Ben Thomas seeks to change the lives of seven strangers and falls in love along the way.

    Streaming April 15
  • "Candy Jar"
    Netflix
    Starring Uzo Aduba, "Candy Jar" shows high school archrivals Bennett and Lona. While preparing for the debate championship, they're waitlisted at their dream colleges.

    Streaming April 27
Taryn Finley
Black Voices Editor, HuffPost
