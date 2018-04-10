This month is the perfect time to revisit some cult classics (“Bad Boys,” anyone?), catch some fresh flesh flicks (“Come Sunday”) and relish in some rare gems (like a Jay-Z interview) on Netflix.
Here are eight titles featuring black stars that you won’t want to miss.
Fabio Affuso/Netflix
#1. Collateral
Season 1 Release: March 9, 2018
Plot: Crime thriller in contemporary London.
Pro: It's a compelling watch that stays fun with a constant sense of humor. At just a few episodes, “Collateral” resembles one long movie.
Con: At times it certainly feels like yet another crime thriller.
Alistair Heap/Netflix
#2. Requiem
Season 1 Release: March 23, 2018
Plot: Spooky things happen to woman.
Pro: There are solidly presented mysteries in the show that make the episodes easy to binge. It's truly scary.
Con: The show is definitely too ridiculous and over-the-top at times.
Suzanne Hanover/Netflix
#3. Love
Season 3 Release: March 9, 2018
Plot: Couple sometimes loves each other.
Pro: The show depicts relationships in a generally more realistic, mundane way that's strangely compelling.
Con: Because not much happens plot-wise, the show occasionally forces characters to act irrationally, which is frustrating to watch.
Joseph Lederer/Netflix
#4. A Series of Unfortunate Events
Season 2 Release: March 30, 2018
Plot: Family experiences myriad terrible things.
Pro: Creative storytelling and many legitimately funny moments despite being geared to a younger audience. The costuming alone makes it worth checking out.
Con: Super quirk doesn't seem to be the zeitgeist now after years of being a thing. This show can be exhausting.
David Giesbrecht/Netflix
#5. Marvel's Jessica Jones
Season 2 Release: March 8, 2018
Plot: Former superhero still fights crime.
Pro: Krysten Ritter is very good as the protagonist in this. The superhero aspects are actually pretty subdued, which is welcome in the current superhero glut.
Con: The plot moves a bit too slow for a show that is still presenting itself as an action-driven project.
JoJo Whilden/Netflix
#6. Seven Seconds
Season 1 Release: Feb. 23, 2018
Plot: A trial about police racism.
Pro: This is a very solid crime thriller. It's a standout in a popular genre.
Con: The show isn't very innovative. It also drags on a bit.
John O Flexor/Netflix
#7. On My Block
Season 1 Release: March 16, 2018
Plot: Friends try surviving high school.
Pro: The characters are unique for the teen comedy genre. It's often funny.
Con: There isn't much reason to watch this if you're outside the high school demographic.
Graham Bartholomew/BBC/Netflix
#8. Troy: Fall of a City
Season 1 Release: April 6, 2018
Plot: Love story within Troy's walls.
Pro: The costuming and period sets are usually pretty good here.
Con: It's a fairly silly show. The writers chose to veer far from the source material to focus on romance. Those looking for thrilling battle sequences will be disappointed.
Here's the trailer:
Netflix has certainly presented this as a show that will have broad appeal like "Game of Thrones," with a mix of love and war.
But the production comes across as cheap and the writing is lacking. If you can't get enough sword-fighting material, check this out. Otherwise, it's not your best bet.
