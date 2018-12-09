Black President Darius Trump Dodges Jail In Mock 'SNL' TV Series 'Them Trumps'

“Saturday Night Live” imagined a world with a powerful family of blackTrumps in a sassy spoof of “Empire” — and the White House. Kenan Thompson played family patriarch, president Darius Trump, with Leslie Jones as wife Malika, Chris Redd as Darius Junior and Ego Nwodim as L’evanka in “Them Trumps.”

Things look bad as the sketch begins.

Adviser Alex Moffat warns Darius: “Sir they know everything. They know about Russia. They know you used campaign money to cover up an affair with Magic City stripper Cinnamon Mercedes. They know about the pyramid scheme you’ve been running through your company Darius Trump Country Hams.”

“Yeah, maybe I’ve done some dirty things but I’m making America great again,” Darius insists.

He’s suddenly busted in a raid by the FBI — but soon released.

“There’s only one rule in America: You can’t prosecute a sitting president!” Darius taunts. “It’s called checks and balances, baby.”