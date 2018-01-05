Black Women Tech Founders Demystify Mergers & Acquisitions

I had the invaluable opportunity to attend the mergers and acquisitions event hosted by Black Women Talk Tech and it was one of the most insightful events of 2017. The event was produced by an organization of black women whose mission is to encourage and support the next black female-led billion dollar tech company. The event was held at Ebay Headquarters featured three dynamic speakers whose messages were informative and inspiring. The hospitable and energetic environment provided a welcoming atmosphere for all who came to learn. Below are candid insights from each of the experts about their professional experiences and expertise.

Nicole Valentine ( Founder: WinlyPlaybook.com and CEO: Synergybd.co)

3 ways to grow your company: Build it, Buy a company or do a joint venture

How to get to the deal table: Understand who your competitors are, who bought your competitors and if other competitors are being purchased

A snapshot of turnaround vs acquisition time (based on estimates):

Nda - 1 week Letter of intent/term sheet - a few weeks Due diligence (business and legal)-2-4 months Purchase and sale contracts- varies, 3-6 months

Additional tips on mergers and acquisitions from Nicole:

● Pencils down - nothing is happening

● Always know what to ask for when considering acquisition

● Use GAP accounting

● Being a part of networks helps especially with investment bankers

● Know the assets in your business; are there buyers?

● Advocate for mergers and joint acquisitions vs acquisitions

Sian Morson (Founder of Kollective Mobile, Author, Investor)

Questions you must be able answer to properly evaluate your company:

● How much profit did your company earn?

● How much is your company’s technology worth?

● How much is the company projected to earn?

Recommended investment firms for minorities:

Additional tips on mergers and acquisitions from Sian:

● Data is the new currency, if you are going to build something it should be data driven.

● Know your acquisition price

● Be organized in your business in order to facilitate an acquisition

● Always inform your customers that you are being acquired

● Ask questions about what the acquisition will entail and what the acquirers’ future plans are for your product.

Riana lynn - (Founder and CEO Foodtrace inc, Co - Founder Women Tech Founders)

Utilize your Network:

Use your network to find people to buy your product not who can give finance you

Nothing is stronger or more helpful than your network. Know who can give you what and when? Create the correct asks at the right time

Additional tips on mergers and acquisitions from Riana:

● Use databases that investors use to find out about your competition and to gain insight into the marketplace

● Think about acquisition as the end goal

● Build legacy brands that are creating generational wealth that invests in our communities

● Most non-traditional companies should be building for acquisition