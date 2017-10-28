Blacks in Energy celebrate 40 years, connect with next generation through BEAM

In 2015, Reuters reported that only five percent of the boards of utilities in the United States included women, and approximately 13 percent of board members among the top 10 publicly owned utilities were African American or Latino.

Often due to a lack of access to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics educational opportunities and programming, African-Americans, other minorities and women are woefully under-represented within the electricity industry.

Serving as a resource for under-served populations, the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE) fosters policy discussions of the economic, social and political impact of environmental and energy policies.

The 40-year-old organization celebrates October as Black Energy Awareness Month, BEAM, spotlighting contributions of minorities, students and professionals in the energy industry.

“The energy sector is a multi-billion dollar industry that is essential to the U.S. and world economy,” said Fabian Robinson, 1st Vice President of AABE Philadelphia and Infrastructure Support Manager with PJM Interconnection.

Discussing the important role energy plays in our daily lives, Robinson said we “depend on the amenities it [energy] provides, such as turning on the lights or fueling or charging a car.”

The Alliance to Save Energy reports that by participating in information-based programs facilitated across the United States, Americans could decrease energy use by 26,000 GWh, reducing electricity bills by $3 billion and lessen carbon emissions by more than 8.9 million metric tons per year.

Evolution of the industry is also creating a number of new workforce opportunities, including jobs in renewable energy, natural gas, and information and communications technology (ICT).

The 2017 U.S. Energy and Employment Report found that the Traditional Energy and Energy Efficiency sectors today employ approximately 6.4 million Americans. These sectors increased in 2016 by just under 5 percent, adding over 300,000 net new jobs, roughly 14% of all those created in the country.

Allowing young people to see first-hand some of the opportunities this significant job sector presents, Robinson and his chapter are hosting a BEAM inspired career day for high school students of Greater Philadelphia.

“With the expected technology boom within the next decade and beyond, we pride ourselves on being an integral part in preparing minorities to fill the pipeline with future energy-related professionals,” said AABE Philadelphia President, Sherri P. Pennington.

For years, “hundreds” of students have attend AABE Philadelphia’s BEAM event, an enriching engagement featuring interactive workshops focused on STEM careers, entrepreneurship, related trades and 21st century skills development.

One of 43 active chapters across the country, AABE Philadelphia and its leaders are dedicated to carrying out the mission of the organization, ensuring minorities are represented in all aspects of energy policies, regulations, R&D technologies, and environmental issues.

A non-profit founded by Clarke A. Watson, AABE is an energy policy and educational organization whose members participate in every segment of the energy sector throughout the United States.

Several local chapters have instituted various mentorship programs for college students majoring in energy-related disciplines, including a scholarship program for high school seniors.

Impacting “nearly 100 high school students“ while engaging college students and professionals, AABE Atlanta invited the poor performing students to this year’s BEAM event “focused on technology and innovation,” according to AABE Atlanta BEAM Program Chair, Heidi Boykin.

“We engage with those students that are most likely the ones that are not benefiting from a STEM curriculum,” said Boykin, a Project Manager with Georgia Power Company and founding member of the Connecticut Chapter of AABE.