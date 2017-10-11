Blade Runner 2049: A (Movie) World with or Without A Soul?

Ambitious, unwieldy in narrative, 30 minutes too long, and yet somehow I could not get enough of Blade Runner 2049. That is the legacy of the one that came first. Will this sequel have the same indelible effect?

As a fan of all Blade Runner lore and in light of the dumb memes on Instagram that dominate today’s communications, I stand in awe of anything that even makes an attempt at meaning, at exploring why we exist. The original offered an existential mirror to its 1980s audience; the 2017 version mirrors hyper-techno millennials. And both films are reflections of what modern French philosopher Jean Baudrillard wrote in Simulacra and Simulation: “We live in a world where there is more and more information, and less and less meaning.”

Blade Runner 2049 offers the same digital dystopia, a polyglot of neon sounds, though oddly juxtaposed with unexplained landscapes, stage pieces soaked in shadows, or caught in shimmering pool lights., a la Space Odyssey 2001.

This film like its predecessor asks more questions that it can answer, even though it has two hours and 44 minutes in which to accomplish it. What does it mean to be a human? Are we merely our own selective memories? At times, director Denis Villeneuve attempts answers in typical Hollywood style, using a series of set pieces that remind us of other films, some not of the same caliber. At other times, he compensates with long stretches of dialogue, unable to trust mood alone to sustain the scenes. That is when I missed the steady, intentional hand of Ridley Scott, who is executive producer of the sequel.

The unspoken theme, the blurred lines between Replicant and Human, emerges once again, but at times in a vaguely European style, more like Andrei Tarkovsky’s Solaris (not the glossy remake with George Clooney) and less like the Ridley Scott paranoid vision of an abandoned world of broken people left to a foreign invasion.

And what of soul? It is what K our hero so yearns for? Ryan Gosling in this role holds his own as he drifts through a landscape filled with lightweight stars who are quickly made even more diminutive with the presence of Harrison Ford, once again Deckard. One familiar grin or face crease conveys more than the other actors over-emoting in compensation for the life yet unlived.

Where Blade Runner had Pris, the street girl, in her neo-punk isolation, needing her lover Roy Batty and longing not to be a mere killer, this film pumps out a parade of Pris’s, which make every lane a pleasure model (Ana de Armas), every empty apartment a T & A fest. And as the hard boiled police chief,’ Robin Wright, smoking butts and knocking back hard liquor, along with the empowered female kick boxing psycho killer (Sylvia Hoeks) we have seen similarly overplayed a thousand times, you might be awaken to the otherwise masterful spell the movie casts.

This underlines the difference in tone between the two versions. Think of an inspired indie feature turned big, fat Hollywood dud (we witness them all the time), such as the remake of La Femme Nikita , directed by Luc Bresson, and the John Badham copy, Point of No Return, with Bridget Fonda. Both are done well, but only one has a soul.

The soul in the swirl of activity and journey of clashing themes that is Blade Runner 2049, is carried by Ryan Gosling’s detective, which grounds the film in an actual quest. K, or as he is named to be more human, “Joe,” is tasked with finding a child born to the Deckard and Rachael of the original story. He must search through the world of memory banks, and as he does he also tries to discover his own origin. Is he the one? Is he the first child born to Replicants? His child-of-Adam-and-Eve quest becomes our quest.

Sean Young makes a reappearance as Rachel, entering near a pool of light as if it were an evening on a Hollywood rooftop. Jared Leto, as the Replicant capitalist dictator, hovers like a Millennial Frankenstein, his eyes without their Iris (which is never explained). Even Rachel 2.0 is an imperfect model, so she is “tapped” with two in the head—just one would never suffice in the noisy overstatement common to superhero movies.

As to the other major elements of the two versions: the eternal life of the score of the first film is nearly impossible to improve upon, but it works, and the dystopian cityscape created by cinematographer Roger Deakins (also making a return appearance), when allowed to be motivated by story, is a passage back in time. It almost made me forget that Scott’s blood sweat and tears were now only memories in CGI, “implants”.

The complex worlds of both films are hard to package into neat little plots that are all tied up at the end. They are going to be messy, because life is messy. Heck, I’m sure Beethoven broke a key in rehearsal and Michelangelo spilled some paint from his scaffolding. It’s only natural when creating great works. But what I wondered most while watching this new film was if the pre- CGI world or the people who made Blade Runner are around anymore.

As Baudrillard said, “Today cinema can place all its talent, all its technology in the service of reanimating what it itself contributed to liquidating. It only resurrects ghosts, and it itself is lost therein.” Isn’t this what Ridley Scott warned of in the first place? Has the movie world spiraled to a point where there is nothing human as its core? I’ll show you my iPhone if you show me yours?