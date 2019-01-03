College Basketball Player Collides With The Backboard And It Isn't Pretty

A college basketball player jumped too high for his own good.
Watch Blaise Meredith of North Central College take off to block a layup attempt by Augustana College’s Chrishawn Orange in Rock Island, Illinois, on Wednesday. Then watch Meredith slam his face against the backboard.
On second thought, don’t watch. It’s horrible.
Who said committing to defense was always a good thing?
Thankfully, KWQC-TV reported, Meredith walked off the court and returned to the game a short time later.
North Central lost the game, 76-59.