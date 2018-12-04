Lawsuit Urges Court To Make Blake Farenthold's Employer Stop Paying Him

Chris Cobler, the editor of the Victoria Advocate, told HuffPost in May that the lawsuit isn’t about whether the port authority, a local government entity, should or shouldn’t have hired Farenthold. It’s about open government.

“This is about reminding our elected officials that they work for the public,” he said.

Texas taxpayers are currently footing the bill for Farenthold’s salary in addition to the $400-an-hour legal fees for the port authority’s attorney on his case.