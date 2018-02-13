Blake Lively Is Refreshingly Honest About Losing Weight After Pregnancy

Blake Lively isn’t going to put a pretty filter on it.

On Monday, the actress posted a gym photo to Instagram. In the caption, Lively got real about how long it took her to lose her baby weight after the birth of her daughter.

“Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through instragram [sic] and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models,” she wrote. “Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.”

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Feb 12, 2018 at 9:04am PST

The 30-year-old actress gave birth to her second child with actor Ryan Reynolds, 41, in September 2016.

Lively’s candid post about losing weight is in stark contrast to unrealistic but aspirational stories about how quickly some celebrity moms manage snap back into shape after pregnancy.

But Lively isn’t the only actress who has been honest in regards to these quixotic expectations.

In 2016, actress Zooey Deschanel, just months after she gave birth to her daughter, discussed her concerns with the idea of women “bouncing back” after pregnancy.