Blake Lively Trolling Husband Ryan Reynolds On His Birthday Is #CoupleGoals

Actress Blake Lively had to wait an excruciating two months to seek revenge on her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, who expertly trolled her on her birthday in August.

But this scorcher was well worth the wait.

Reynolds shared an Instagram photo on August 25 to celebrate Lively’s 30th birthday. “Happy birthday, my amazing wife,” the caption read. The only problem was, Reynolds had cropped out most of Lively’s face in the photo, leaving just his mug to fill most of the frame.

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Aug 25, 2017 at 8:20pm PDT

Lively was patient with her return serve and waited for Reynolds’ 41st birthday to roll around before moving in for the kill.

The big day arrived on Monday — and Lively’s burn was simply delicious:

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Oct 23, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

“Happy birthday, baby,” the caption read under a photograph of Reynolds (with most of his face cropped out of the picture) and actor Ryan Gosling.

Fans of the couple were beside themselves with delight at Lively’s comeback.

“Buahahaha, I love u both so much!! Couple goals,” wrote one Instagram user.

“#blakewinstheinternet,” quipped another.

Reynolds himself was impressed by his wife’s superb trolling.

“Amazing,” Reynolds wrote on the Gosling photo.

(Story continues below)

Reynolds and Lively, who tied the knot in 2012 and have two children, are known for taking playful digs at each other. In April, Lively described her undying love for crooner John Legend in a funny Instagram post featuring her husband.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Apr 27, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

In 2016, Reynolds wished his wife a happy birthday with another sweet social media post:

Just want to wish Billy Ray Cyrus the most special, magical birthday ever. I love you with all my heart. Also, Happy Birthday to my wife. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) August 25, 2016