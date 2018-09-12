STYLE & BEAUTY
09/12/2018 05:49 pm ET

The Gorgeous Suits Blake Lively Has Worn On 'A Simple Favor' Promo Tour

The actress has worn menswear-inspired ensembles by the likes of Versace, Vivienne Westwood and Roland Mouret.
By Julia Brucculieri

Blake Lively has been making quite a case for menswear. 

For the past few months, the actress has been rocking exclusively suits while making the rounds on her “A Simple Favor” promo tour. It all seemed to start in April, when she attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas in a Sonia Rykiel blazer dress. It wasn’t quite a suit, but it definitely kicked off the wardrobe trend.

At first, we thought nothing of it. Lively has long been a fashion plate and wore plenty of suits in the past. But then we noticed that with every appearance, there was a new suit, each tailored to perfection. 

She recently spoke about her current suit obsession, telling E! News that it had to do with her role in “A Simple Favor” as well as the film’s director, Paul Feig. 

At the Ralph Lauren 50th anniversary event in New York on Sept. 7, Lively arrived (fittingly) in a classic black and white Ralph Lauren suit, telling E! the look was inspired by Feig. 

“In ‘A Simple Favor,’ the movie we have coming out on September 14th — shameless self-promotion here — I modeled my entire character’s look after him,” she said. She jokingly added, “So tonight, we were coming as dates and didn’t realize we’re wearing the same outfit ― it’s so embarrassing.”

Lively’s character in the film, Emily Nelson, wears a number of suits, all of them by Ralph Lauren, the actress told E! For the past few months, however, the former “Gossip Girl” star has worn ensembles by the likes of Versace, Vivienne Westwood and Meghan Markle favorite Roland Mouret.

See them all below:

  • The Sonia Rykiel Blazer Dress
    Ethan Miller / Getty Images
    This Sonia Rykiel blazer dress may be only half a suit, but it might have been the beginning of Lively’s suit-wearing streak. She wore the frock while promoting “A Simple Favor” at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April.
  • The Brunello Cucinelli Velvet Ensemble, Pt. 1
    Josiah Kamau / Getty Images
    The actress wore this suit in New York on Aug. 17. 
  • The Brunello Cucinelli Velvet Suit, Pt. 2
    Josiah Kamau / Getty Images
    At one point, the “All I See Is You” star added a burgundy blazer, also by Brunello Cucinelli, over the vest. The simple addition resulted in a whole new look (though it’s not a new suit).
  • The Neon Green Versace Suit
    Say Cheese! / Getty Images
    Lively wore this ensemble, which first appeared on the Versace spring 2019 menswear runway, in New York on Aug. 17.
  • The Printed Bottega Veneta Short Suit
    Lively went for another bold suit with this kaleidoscope short suit from the Bottega Veneta 2019 resort collection. This photo was snapped in New York on Aug. 18.
  • The Roland Mouret Plaid Suit
    Gotham / Getty Images
    For another one of her promo tour stops on Aug. 18, Lively wore this bold Roland Mouret suit. Not many people could pull this look off, yet the actress did it effortlessly. 
  • The Pinstripe Zimmermann Suit
    James Devaney / Getty Images
    After wearing two eye-catching suits, the former “Gossip Girl” star sported this look by Zimmermann, which she paired with plenty of accessories.
  • The Pink Vivienne Westwood Suit
    TheStewartofNY / Getty Images
    Before her appearance at the 2018 MTV VMAs, Lively wore this dusty rose suit with frayed edges by Vivienne Westwood.
  • The Ralph & Russo Couture Suit
    Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images
    She then walked the red carpet at the award show in a conservative Ralph & Russo couture suit with extra-wide pants.
  • The Off-White Brunello Cucinelli Velvet Suit
    Backstage at the VMAs, Lively wore another velvet suit, also by Brunello Cucinelli.
  • The Classic Ralph Lauren Suit
    Gonzalo Marroquin / Getty Images
    For the Ralph Lauren 50th anniversary event on Sept. 7 in New York City, Lively of course wore a Ralph Lauren suit. 
  • The Floral Gucci Suit
    MediaPunch / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images
    The actress was spotted outside her recent “Good Morning America” visit in New York on Sept. 10 wearing this navy floral Gucci suit, paired with a Bottega Veneta trenchcoat. This suit was one of five Lively wore that day.
  • The Color-Blocked Suit
    MediaPunch / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images
    She opted for this green, blue and white color-blocked look for her appearance on “Live With Kelly & Ryan” on the same day.
  • The Bright Orange Bottega Veneta Suit
    MediaPunch / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images
    Lively then stepped out in this bright orange suit by Bottega Veneta when she made an appearance at Twitter. 
  • The Wolk Morais Spring 2018 Suit
    MediaPunch / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images
    The fourth suit was this denim ensemble by Wolk Morais. 
  • The Sleek Black Givenchy Suit
    Steven Ferdman / Getty Images
    Lively ended the day in this sleek black Givenchy couture suit. She wore the ensemble for the “A Simple Favor” premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
  • The Gray Plaid Suit
    Robert Kamau / Getty Images
    The star was spotted in New York on Sept. 11 in a plaid suit, which she paired with a leather trench. 

