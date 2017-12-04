Blake Lively Is Totally Unrecognizable In A Short, Black Wig

Prepare to wig out.
Blake Lively on Sunday stepped out on the set of her upcoming film, “The Rhythm Section,” sporting a short, black wig. It’s a definite departure from the 30-year-old actress’s usual look.
Lively is currently in Dublin filming the movie, which is based on the first book in a series by Mark Burnell. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lively plays Stephanie Patrick, a troubled woman seeking revenge after her family dies in an airplane crash.
The actress recently posted a still from the film on her Instagram account:
Lively was spotted in an even more drastic look for the film in November, wearing no makeup, baggy clothes and a blonde, shaggy wig.
Talk about trading glam for grunge.
