Blake Lively Is Totally Unrecognizable In A Short, Black Wig

Prepare to wig out.

Blake Lively on Sunday stepped out on the set of her upcoming film, “The Rhythm Section,” sporting a short, black wig. It’s a definite departure from the 30-year-old actress’s usual look.

Flynet - Splash News Lively in character on the set of her film, "The Rhythm Section."

Splash News Lively filming in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Lively is currently in Dublin filming the movie, which is based on the first book in a series by Mark Burnell. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lively plays Stephanie Patrick, a troubled woman seeking revenge after her family dies in an airplane crash.

The actress recently posted a still from the film on her Instagram account:

Lively was spotted in an even more drastic look for the film in November, wearing no makeup, baggy clothes and a blonde, shaggy wig.

