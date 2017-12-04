ENTERTAINMENT
12/04/2017 02:11 pm ET Updated Dec 04, 2017

Blake Lively Is Totally Unrecognizable In A Short, Black Wig

She traded glam for grunge.
By Carly Ledbetter

Prepare to wig out. 

Blake Lively on Sunday stepped out on the set of her upcoming film, “The Rhythm Section,” sporting a short, black wig. It’s a definite departure from the 30-year-old actress’s usual look.

Flynet - Splash News
Lively in character on the set of her film, "The Rhythm Section." 
Splash News
Lively filming in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Lively is currently in Dublin filming the movie, which is based on the first book in a series by Mark Burnell. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lively plays Stephanie Patrick, a troubled woman seeking revenge after her family dies in an airplane crash. 

The actress recently posted a still from the film on her Instagram account: 

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

Lively was spotted in an even more drastic look for the film in November, wearing no makeup, baggy clothes and a blonde, shaggy wig.

Splash News

Talk about trading glam for grunge. 

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Blake Lively Through the Years
Carly Ledbetter
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Entertainment Blake Lively
Blake Lively Is Totally Unrecognizable In A Short, Black Wig
CONVERSATIONS