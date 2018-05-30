Another early death has struck “The Deadliest Catch.”

Blake Painter, a former captain on the Discovery reality show, was found dead in his Astoria, Oregon, home, The Associated Press reported Tuesday. He was 38.

Fellow “Deadliest Catch” star Tony Lara died at age 50 from a heart attack in 2015 and Phil Harris succumbed to a stroke in 2010. Another cast member, Justin Tennison, died at age 33 before he was to make his first appearance on the show in 2011, ABC previously reported.

Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin told the AP that Painter’s body was discovered May 25 by a friend who became alarmed when he couldn’t reach him. He found Painter lying face down on the kitchen floor, USA Today reported.

The cause of death will be released after the completion of a toxicology report, Bergin said. However, foul play is not suspected.

Painter, who appeared on the second and third seasons of the documentary series about the dangers facing crab fishermen in Alaska ― now in its 14th season ― had been in turbulent waters away from the sea. He was arrested in January after a police officer allegedly saw him smoking heroin as he drove. He was charged with DUI, heroin possession and evidence-tampering.

Keith Colburn of “The Deadliest Catch” wished Painter a seafaring farewell on Twitter.