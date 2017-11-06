Blaming Black Voter Turnout In Virginia

Black voters are expected to save white voters from themselves

I am a democrat for a lot of reasons but primarily because they are the party that cares about the poor and the middle class. I’m not talking about giving lip service to them during election season. I’m talking about creating real policies that makes the lives of those who weren’t born into rich families better. The democrats have been on the front line for better wages, affordable child care, food subsidies, and elder care. I do not understand how anyone who isn’t already rich could vote with the republicans who seem to believe that people are poor because they don’t try hard enough to be rich.

Republicans believe that a person who filed bankruptcy 4 times, bankrupted a university and failed at managing casinos should be applauded for his efforts but poor people who catch a bus two hours each way to work for a minimum wage should be ridiculed for theirs. Republicans seem to govern by punishing the poor to make them work harder while coddling the rich.

But republicans are really good at one thing, setting the narrative. It’s amazing to watch the way republicans manipulate the media, stay on message and change the conversations sometimes as quickly as overnight. In what seem like days; John Kerry’s military record went from hero to zero after the Swiftboat for Veterans with the help of the Republican Party successfully went after his war record even though Kerry ran against George Bush who had a record of dodging military service. It is how a billionaire can run as a populist in 2016. And it is pervasive in national elections as well as local ones.

Virginia goes to the polls to elect their next governor and Ed Gillespie has run one of the most racist’s campaigns that I can remember. He has actually out Willie Horton’ed Bush the elder’s campaign. His ads have featured pedophiles and El Salvadorian prisons. His commercials are filled with talk of sanctuary cities and MS13 gangs. He’s running on the ‘vote for me or the scary Mexicans will get you platform’. And if that didn’t scare you to the polls, he’s sent out mailers with Colin Kaepernick and NFL players kneeling because in Virginia where we have no football team, that’s important.

Even with all that is happening on the national stage, democrats in Virginia have already started the blame game if their candidate isn’t elected and the main cause is black voter turnout. If black people don’t come out to vote then, Democrat candidate Ralph Northam loses. Saving the commonwealth is up to black voters.

Since the 2016 election, all I’ve heard about are rural white voters and how they were so distraught about the economy they elected Trump even as republican policies will negatively affect the majority of them. There have been town hall after town hall to talk to these voters and numerous articles on all the liberal media. It was particularly frustrating because no one went into black communities to ask them why they voted for Hillary. There weren’t numerous op-eds to discuss why the black communities did what they did, because people didn’t care.

The DNC in its effort to appease the unappeasable Bernie Sanders and his supporters have started again chasing these rural white voters too. The DNC actually created a unity commission with a bunch of people except the people who vote time and time again for democrats, black voters. Our needs and wants are pushed to the background to make way for fickle, Bernie millennials. Now with an election on the line which will be the first real test of the Trump presidency, democrats want to lay a loss at the feet of black voters.

Right now, Northam is polling around 37% with white voters. That’s after all the blatant racists’ ads from the Gillespie campaign. Why aren’t white voters coming out to stop the white supremacists in Virginia? Why aren’t they coming out to send a message that Virginia is better than what happened in Charlottesville? Northram is running on expanding Medicaid, sensible gun legislation, investment in schools and infrastructure. This isn’t a “black centric” platform, so why is his support with white Virginians so low.

Either way, if Northam squeaks out a win, white voters will be applauded, if Northam loses, black enthusiasm will be blamed. It is mind-boggling that after the 2016 election, the only lesson the democrats have learned is to chase even harder after unicorns, rural white democrats.