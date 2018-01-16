Blaming President Trump For Hawaii Mishap Is Misguided and Ignorant

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

Over the weekend a dire warning was sent out in Hawaii telling citizens about an incoming missile. People in Hawaii panicked, as we saw the sad sight of parents seeking refuge in the sewage with their children. Everybody all over social media lost their minds as well, which is understandable given the circumstances.

Thankfully, the missile alert turned out to be a false alarm.

It now seems like that false alarm occurred not because of outside hacking, but instead due to human error. Apparently, somebody accidentally hit a button.

How on earth that could happen - let alone how it would be possible to have a system set up in such a shoddy way that somebody mistakenly leaning on a button could trigger a warning of this magnitude – is something that needs to be investigated thoroughly and fixed immediately.

That said, the hysteria in the aftermath was beyond parody. No, I’m not talking about those who were furious about the false alarm and were demanding answers. I’m talking about the countless people who somehow found a way to blame this incident on President Trump, including several prominent celebrities.

Here’s “Ace Ventura” star Jim Carrey, “I woke up this morning in Hawaii with ten minutes to live. It was a false alarm, but a real psychic warning. If we allow this one-man Gomorrah and his corrupt Republican congress to continue alienating the world we are headed for suffering beyond all imagination. ;^\”

And “Fish Called Wanda” star Jamie Lee Curtis, “This Hawaii missle scare is on YOU Mr. Trump. The real FEAR that mothers & fathers & children felt is on YOU. It is on YOUR ARROGANCE. HUBRIS. NARCISSISM. RAGE. EGO. IMMATURITY and your UNSTABLE IDIOCY. Shame on your hate filled self. YOU DID THIS!”

Those are just two examples of this phenomenon, but there were plenty of them, and all were ridiculous.

Even some people on CNN were engaging in this irresponsible behavior, which should be beneath any news organization.

It is perfectly acceptable to disagree with the way the president handles himself on Twitter.

Likewise, it is fine to believe that making veiled threats to North Korea is an unwise course of action.

However, trying to blame President Trump for something that occurred due to human error is incredibly reckless.

As we all know, there is plenty of false information on social media, and so those with big followings should be exceedingly careful. It is one thing to spread something false unknowingly, but there is zero excuse for doing it on purpose.

There are those who will ask, “But Dr. Kazmir, Jamie Lee Curtis is just some actress and Donald Trump is the president, so how can you compare the two?”

Yes, this is true, the president’s actions on twitter are far more consequential than a Hollywood actress. But that does not absolve people like Curtis and Carrey and does not mean that what they did wasn’t wrong and dangerous.

You can despise the president with every fiber of your being, but blaming him for the Hawaii false alarm when you know damn well he had nothing to do with it is exactly the kind of dangerous game you are accusing the president of playing.

And while the president’s actions on Twitter are often reckless, adding even more recklessness to the equation is not helpful to anybody.

So, if the goal is to blame the president for literally everything on earth and just scream “well, he’s a liar, too!” when you get called on it, fine.