Blaze Bernstein's Alleged Killer Faces Hate Crime Sentencing Enhancement

Authorities say Woodward picked up Bernstein from his house late on Jan. 2 after they communicated on Snapchat. The two men, who had attended the same high school, drove to a shopping center parking lot in Foothill Ranch and later to the park, authorities said.

Investigators linked Bernstein’s death to Woodward via DNA evidence from his car and at the park. Detectives found “abrasions, scratches and dirt” on Woodward’s hands when they interviewed him in January, according to an affidavit obtained by the Orange County Register.

Woodward said Bernstein tried to kiss him on the lips that night, according to the affidavit. He also told investigators that he wanted to call Bernstein a “faggot.”