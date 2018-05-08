HUFFPOST FINDS
05/08/2018 08:38 pm ET

20 Flattering Blazers That Will Fit Over Big Busts

No more gaping.
By Brittany Nims

Ladies with big boobs have some unique considerations when hitting the clothing racks, like finding bralettes that actually fit and making sure their button-down shirts and dresses won’t gape when they aren’t paying attention. 

One of the biggest challenges for gals with big busts? Finding a work-appropriate blazer that will actually fit over them. Fortunately, we did the hard work for you and rounded up some of what we think are the most flattering and trendiest blazers that’ll fit big chests.

Below, 20 flattering blazers that will fit over big boobs: 

  • 1 J.Crew Parke Stretch Linen Blend Blazer
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 00 to 20<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/j-crew-parke-stretch-linen-blend-blazer-regu
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 00 to 20
    Get it here
  • 2 Rebel Wilson x Angels Open Front Blazer
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0X to 3X<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/rebel-wilson-x-angels-open-front-blazer-plus
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 0X to 3X
    Get it here
  • 3 Button Detail Blazer
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 28<br>Get it <a href="http://www.eloquii.com/button-detail-blazer/1275711.html?cgid=work-blazer
    Eloquii
    Sizes: 14 to 28
    Get it here
  • 4 Ava & Viv Floral Print Blazer
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: X to 4X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/women-s-plus-size-floral-print-blazer-ava-viv-153
    Target
    Sizes: X to 4X
    Get it here
  • 5 French Terry Blazer
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 16 to 26<br>Get it <a href="https://www.loft.com/loft-plus-french-terry-blazer/468425?skuId=25064223&
    Loft
    Sizes: 16 to 26
    Get it here
  • 6 Michel Studio Long Sleeve Loose Fit Blazer
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: X to 4X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.additionelle.com/en-us/michel-studio-long-sleeve-loose-fit-bla
    Addition Elle
    Sizes: X to 4X
    Get it here
  • 7 ASOS DESIGN The Tailored Blazer
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 12 to 24<br>Get it <a href="http://us.asos.com/asos-curve/asos-design-curve-the-tailored-blazer-mix-m
    ASOS
    Sizes: 12 to 24
    Get it here
  • 8 ASOS DESIGN Tailored Soft Blazer With Self Belt
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 0 to 14<br>Get it <a href="http://us.asos.com/asos/asos-design-tailored-soft-blazer-with-self-belt/pr
    ASOS
    Sizes: 0 to 14
    Get it here
  • 9 Black Rushed Sleeve Blazer
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: M to 6X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.torrid.com/s/torrid/product/black-ruched-sleeve-blazer/574830-
    Torrid
    Sizes: M to 6X
    Get it here
  • 10 J.Crew Parke Blazer
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 00 to 20<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/j-crew-parke-blazer-regular-petite/4738512?o
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 00 to 20
    Get it here
  • 11 Special Occasion Black Tuxedo Blazer
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: M to 6X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.torrid.com/product/special-occasion-black-tuxedo-blazer/112033
    Torrid
    Sizes: M to 6X
    Get it here
  • 12 Honey Dobby Textured Suit Jacket
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 00 to 24W<br>Get it <a href="https://www.whitehouseblackmarket.com/store/product/plus+honey+dobby+tex
    White House Black Market
    Sizes: 00 to 24W
    Get it here
  • 13 Seasonless Peplum Jacket
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 00 to 24W<br>Get it <a href="https://www.whitehouseblackmarket.com/store/product/plus+seasonless+pepl
    White House Black Market
    Sizes: 00 to 24W
    Get it here
  • 14 Contrast Lapel Blazer
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14 to 28<br>Get it <a href="http://www.eloquii.com/contrast-lapel-blazer/1275350.html?cgid=work-blaze
    Eloquii
    Sizes: 14 to 28
    Get it here
  • 15 Vince Camuto One-Button Blazer
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 18W to 24W<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/vince-camuto-one-button-blazer-plus-size/3
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 18W to 24W
    Get it here
  • 16 Textured Long Blazer
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 24 to 26<br>Get it <a href="https://www.loft.com/loft-plus-textured-long-blazer/465848" target="_blan
    Loft
    Sizes: 24 to 26
    Get it here
  • 17 Michel Studio Printed Boyfriend Blazer
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: X to 4X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.additionelle.com/en-us/michel-studio-printed-boyfriend-blazer/
    Addition Elle
    Sizes: X to 4X
    Get it here
  • 18 Sejour Riley Jacket
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 14W to 24W<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/sejour-riley-jacket-plus-size/4752945?orig
    Nordstrom
    Sizes: 14W to 24W
    Get it here
  • 19 LAUREN Ralph Lauren Bullion-Embroidered Knit Blazer
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: 1X to 3X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.zappos.com/p/lauren-ralph-lauren-plus-size-bullion-embroidere
    Zappos
    Sizes: 1X to 3X
    Get it here
  • 20 A New Day Striped Linen Blazer
    <strong>Sizes</strong>: X to 4X<br>Get it <a href="https://www.target.com/p/women-s-plus-size-striped-linen-blazer-a-new-day-
    Target
    Sizes: X to 4X
    Get it here

