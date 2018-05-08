Blessing You With The Best Met Gala 2018 Tweets

Holy Hollywood!
Celebrities far and wide gathered Monday night for the fashion industry’s Super Bowl: the annual Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
This year’s Met Gala celebrated the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” so there was a whole lot of crucifix-infused accessorizing.
There was also a lot of excellent tweeting. We mean, come on, with outfits like these, did you expect people not to comment?
Here are the funniest tweets about the Met Gala:
If you didn’t get enough Met Gala, don’t fret. The event is the setting for the upcoming movie “Ocean’s 8,” slated to come out in June.
Amen!
