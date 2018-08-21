HUFFPOST FINDS
08/21/2018 11:28 am ET

11 Roomy Block Heels For Wide Feet

By Brittany Nims

We’ve been there. You’re out shopping for some new footwear and you spot the perfect pair of adorably dainty block heels, but when you try them on they make your feet look like fleshy muffin tops. It’s not a good look, and it’s so frustrating to try and find cute shoes with wide widths in mind. 

Because we know the struggle that is finding strappy sandals, roomy loafers and comfortable mules when you have wide feet, we’ve found some of our favorite block-heeled sandals, booties and everyday heels for wide widths.

Below, 11 roomy block heels for folks with wide feet:

  • 1 Steve Madden Declair
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5.5 to 11 W
    Get them at Zappos, $56
  • 2 Walking Cradles Hazel
    Zappos
    Sizes: 4 to 13 WW
    Get them at Zappos, $110
  • 3 Sam Edelman Stillson
    Zappos
    Sizes: 4 to 13 W
    Get them at Zappos, $140
  • 4 SoftWalk Keya
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5 to 12 W
    Get them at Zappos, $130
  • 5 Stuart Weitzman Nearlynude
    Zappos
    Size: 4 to 12 W
    Get them at Zappos, $203
  • 6 David Tate Exotic
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5 to 13 WW
    Get them at Zappos, $150
  • 7 Bella-Vita Fitz
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5 to 12 WW
    Get them at Zappos, $78
  • 8 Bella-Vita Nara
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5 to 12, WW
    Get them at Zappos, $100
  • 9 Sam Edelman Yaro
    Zappos
    Sizes: 4 to 13 W
    Get them at Zappos, $120
  • 10 Bella-Vita Lark
    Zappos
    Sizes: 5 to 12 WW
    Get them at Zappos, $65
  • 11 Naturalizer Whitney
    Zappos
    Sizes: 4 to 12 WW
    Get them at Zappos, $90

