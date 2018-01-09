Blockchain And Content Creators: A Partnership Whose Time Has Come

The digital content industry, valued at over $76 billion in 2018 in the U.S., China, Japan, the U.K. and Germany, is on an upward trend. Unfortunately, future growth could be stymied due to widespread industry inefficiencies that require an overhaul of the creative content marketplace.

These inefficiencies leave content creators, including writers, musicians and artists, unable to capitalize financially on their creative efforts, as intermediary publishing platforms and government regulators dictate who gets the cash, and often the credit, for a content provider’s hard work.

But what if content creation could be decentralized, leading to the following game-changing outcomes?

Quick, complete ownership of all content work, with ability to claim ownership of content on blockchain in 30 seconds

The ability to distribute creative work without financial, technological, creative and legal boundaries

The ability to leverage a new payment model, in the form of high-value tokens, for published content

Access to a world-wide hub of digital consumers who would pay for quality content.

Blockchain and Content Providers

That’s the potential of content publishing and blockchain partnerships that move content creators squarely to the front of the line in terms of owning their own content, and in converting that ownership to high-value, liquid assets. And that's where China-based Ink Foundation comes in, which aims to trigger a revolution in the content industry via Ink Sovereign Consortium Blockchain, IP Asset Exchange and Cross-chain Protocol. The Beijing-supported project, which created the INK cryptocurrency, enables content producers to gain ownership protection of their works, leverage profitable content distribution opportunities, and digitize their own creative assets, instead of ceding financial compensation to third-party intermediaries.

Ink’s Sovereign Consortium Blockchain platform provides content creators with a robust ledger system that ensure the ownership of their own intellectual property. The project seeks to not only eliminate ownership disagreements between producers, but also to allow content creators to easily convert intellectual property assets into valuable, highly-liquid digital currencies. That outcome is achieved via an IP Asset Exchange Platform where content producers can offer own content to a huge global marketplace, where high-quality content is always in strong demand.

Content enthusiasts can also leverage the transparency and liquidity of intellectual property assets via trades on the Ink Blockchain platform. Through smart contracts, “fans” of creative producers can trade intellectual property assets just like any other tradeable liquid assets on any financial market.

Content creators can also operate in a more globally-expansive content intellectual property marketplace, and shed restrictive country-by-country commercial and technological limits imposed by governments. That scenario can only occur when local customizations are merged into the blockchain’s design.

Moreover, the Sovereign Consortium Blockchain enables the marketing of cross-border trading of intellectual property-protected work from content providers. Once those providers produce content and once that content is secured by the local Sovereign Consortium Blockchain, it clears into Ink’s Cross-chain Protocol. That enables the content to connect with myriad public blockchains, thus enabling content to be traded publicly, safely and transparently in global marketplaces.

Those advancements help to explain why Ink was able to end its crowdsale offering ahead of schedule this past November, with all INK tokens sold out three weeks prior to the planned closing date.

Reshaping the Global Creative Marketplace

Blockchain-based exchanges are the future of creative content endeavors, for creators, consumers and market participants. There's an emerging decentralized business model that ensures the sector players who benefit financially and commercially are the same content producers and consumers who comprise the backbone of the creative space.