Blockchain expert Paul Huang joins the Game Protocol Team

Game Protocol is an upcoming ICO that plans on changing the world of video games forever. It is an entire video game economy based on four key pillars:

● A decentralized game store, where rankings affect visibility and placement

● A co-working community for video game developers, where specialists can be hired to assist projects in development

● A crypto-based crowdfunding community where developers can receive funding for their projects in exchange for rewards

● Free developer tools and a Unity3D SDK, providing any aspiring developer with the tools they need to develop games

The Game Protocol team is proud to announce that the renowned blockchain expert Paul Huang has joined the Game Protocol team.

Paul is considered to be an expert in the field of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency. Paul has also authored the book "A Dissection of Bitcoin" which fully explains “the complexities of Bitcoin in 2016. He was also part of IBM’s research team in the Math Sciences department for over 10 years where he greatly assisted their development and progress. Before joining the GameProtocol, he co-founded Ubiqlink Inc. which provides a blockchain based platform that allows secure and anonymous information trading. Additionally, Paul is also a senior managing director of Makor Capital, where he oversees Makor Capital blockchain investments.

The addition of Paul to the Game Protocol team brings the project closer to accomplishing its goal of creating a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem. His vast knowledge in blockchain technologies is something that will definitely contribute to the Game Protocol project greatly in the future said Jonathan Swerdlow, GameProtocol CEO.

Game Protocol moving closer to its fundraising goals The Game Protocol staff are currently undergoing a road show and attending nearly every cryptocurrency and blockchain related conferences around the world to raise funds for their unique project.

Jonathan Swerdlow, Game Protocol’s CEO said the following: “We have financial commitments from large institutional investors, but we would like to increase the support from the crypto and gaming communities to make something truly incredible.”

With the assistance of Game Protocol many new games will be released. In the future, Game Protocol might even rival the industry giants by enabling new AAA games to be produced.