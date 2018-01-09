Blockchain Tech: Here's A Fresh Idea For A Smart Economy

In a move to bridge the gap between blockchain and the masses, one company is rolling out a new, open-source smart economy platform, and is changing the way we look at blockchain and the internet in the process.

Blockchain technology is getting adopted fast, and that's because it has the potential to disrupt entire industries.

According to new data from Deloitte’s "Tech Trends 2018" report, distributed ledger technology’s business value-add will grow to a $176 billion business by 2015, as blockchain is used for everything from military cybersecurity (a new U.S. $700 billion defense spending bill has a blockchain development mandate) to logistics applications in European shipping ports, to the use of blockchain to trade energy futures globally.

What could be stunting blockchain’s growth is a noticeable gap between open, shared ledger programs like blockchain and a rich, robust, user experience.

That’s where Elastos enters the picture, with a ground-breaking idea to decentralize blockchain use by providing a cross-platform operating system and public blockchain that is specifically designed for a smart, global, economy. Elastos, a Shanghai, China-based technology company, offers companies, government, and the masses a unique value proposition – the world’s first operating system that targets the decentralization of the internet leveraging blockchain technology. The Elastos operating system has been in development for 18 years, and has 10 million lines of codes. Founder Chen Rong, a former software engineer at Microsoft, was asked by the former Prime Minister of China to present at The Great Hall about operating systems in the 90s.

Elastos uses the internet as the base-layer infrastructure that offers support for the development of decentralized applications (DApps), and focuses on the goal that network communications should be separated from application computing. The Elastos Foundation held a private crowdsale in China last August and raised nearly 4,000 bitcoins. The project enjoys support from Da Hongfei, founder of the cryptocurrency NEO, as well as, Wu Jihan, CEO of BitMain which controls the largest mining power for bitcoin. The operating system was funded by Foxconn and Tsinghua University, a prestigious institution in China.

Using technology the company describes as secure, trustworthy and smart, Elastos’ mission is to build blockchain-powered decentralized internet that offers the general public widespread access to data rights and secured transactions using ELA token and Bitcoin merge mining. In doing so, Elastos is providing the masses a secure, reliable, and effective platform for billions of internet users, providing digital rights, a means to conduct transactions safely and transparently, and providing a better platform for the movement of digital assets.

It’s a fresh and formidable message that is spreading fast. “Elastos is one of the most imaginative Blockchain platform projects, which may bring about profound reform to future Blockchain application development,” notes Li Lin, founder and chief executive of huobi.com.

Lin’s hardly alone in that sentiment, and more global technology decision makers are already following, due primarily to four key ways the Elastos revolution is building a new and innovative blockchain/internet model:

1. A new operating system model – Elastos is building a network-oriented operating system where applications and services execute across the internet. Elastos separates network communications from application computing, paving the way for a new generation of universal apps running on AR/VR headsets, IoT gateways, game consoles, phones, PCs, TVs and cloud servers.

2. Providing new access to the general public – Elastos has a singular goal - to revolutionize the internet with its game-changing "internet of things" infrastructure, which make the idea of widespread blockchain usage by the general public a reality. To fuel its blockchain ecosystem, Elastos provides a robust credit system, a safe and secure computing environment, and full access to rights confirmation, transactions, registration and circulation of digital assets across a smart global economy.

3. A token-driven model - With Elastos, platform participants can earn ELA tokens by creating social apps, video games, marketplaces, search engines and other applications, which operate in a decentralized and completely transparent blockchain environment. ELA holders can spend their tokens purchasing products from participating businesses across all digital platforms.

4. A safe blockchain environment – The Elastos platform also prevents malicious code from endangering internet user data. As Elastos is decentralized across the internet, it leverages blockchains to authenticate user IDs, application IDs and machine IDs. All smart contracts and DApps are executed on auxiliary blockchains (i.e., app-level functionalities placed on top of the Elastos network operating system).

The takeaway?

Elastos is focused on bridging that substantial divide between blockchain technology and a vibrant and robust user experience for the masses. Developing the first internet operating system that uses the internet as the base-layer infrastructure, rather than an application, is an ideal “demand meets solution” scenario.